'We feel so privileged that they are doing this for us' Milford Hospice praise for Limerick hurlers

The Limerick senior and U-20 hurling panels and backroom teams are entertaining us all with their dance moves. Limerick GAA has been releasing videos on their social media channels every night and asking people to donate online at milfordcarecentre.ie To date €14,000 has been raised. The challenge concludes on May 31.

“The dancing is great. With the wearing of helmets now, it is harder for supporters to engage with the players in the inter county scene in terms of their personality or even what their appearances are like." said Limerick manager John Kiely this week.

“This is an opportunity for the players to be themselves. It is great for the general public to see what these players look like and what their personality is like off the pitch. I think that is a really good spin off for us. It has been great fun.

“Milford is a brilliant organisation and have helped so many people. If anyone can donate to Milford Care Centre.ie it would be appreciated.”



It has been very much appreciated by Pat Quinlan, chief executive, and all in Milford Care Centre.

“What a truly amazing event Limerick GAA’s Hit the Woah has turned out to be, having raised over €14,000 to date in support of the work of Milford Hospice across the Mid-West Region.

“It has often been said during and following Limerick’s All-Ireland win in 2018, what a fantastic group of players were involved and how they had both represented and done their county and indeed the game of hurling proud. This was equally so of the U-20 panel.

“Due to the individual nature of Hit the Woah, we are now witnessing this again, with each of the players performing their event live and being recorded. This is no easy feat but, nonetheless, they have risen to the challenge and we feel so privileged that they are doing this for us. Indeed, we now seeing lots of talent being displayed off the pitch and on the dance floor. Well done to all of you!” said Mr Quinlan.

This event all came about thanks to those involved with Limerick GAA.

“We are most grateful for them thinking of us and being there for us when due to Covid-19, much of our fundraising activities in 2020 will be adversely affected. In particular, can I thank John Kiely for the kind words and sentiments he expressed on the Sunday Game about the work that we do here in Milford.

“For us here in Milford, we do what we do here because we are needed and we aim to do it to the best of our ability and to the highest standards at all times. This remains our commitment to the people of the Mid-West. John Kiely is a truly remarkable man and has proven himself to be an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch..

“Finally can I thank all of our loyal supporters who again have been so generous, this is something that we don’t take for granted and we are most appreciative of your ongoing support,” said Mr Quinlan.