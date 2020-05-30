'Mental side of the game as important as anything else' - Munster Rugby's Calvin Nash

THE last four games of the current Munster Rugby season had a consistent feel for one Limerick man. Calvin Nash started the last quartet of games before the global pandemic hit, one of which was his European debut for the men in red against the Opsreys in Thomond Park.

The run of games, bringing Nash up to 21 senior appearances, came after several injury hit seasons.

Indeed the starting berth came ahead of ‘schedule’ for the winger himself.

“One of my goals was to get more games than I did the year before” Nash told the Limerick Leader this week.

“I didn’t go too well last season for me, so my goals this season were mostly me trying to force my way into the team more and try and tie down a place.

“I wasn’t even hoping for a start to be honest. I was hoping to get on the bench for a European game and maybe then make an impact from there. That was the initial goal.

“When the start came around it was great, but for it to be in Limerick as well, that was like a dream come through. It was unreal.”

A moment in that game, a second half turnover on the wing from Nash, was one highlight of a composed performance for those watching on. Nash sees that moment as a sign of his progression, that the first thing into his mind, was, the next job.

“For me, my debut was in front of 19,000 people in a game where we weren’t going through, but yet the fans did not stop. I couldn’t really get over it. I was lost for words about how good the fans were. Just being on the pitch with all the boys was incredible.

“Once the game starts you are aware of the noise, but it also makes you concentrate more than ever. You have to be so focused on the next job that you cannot let yourself stop to take too much in. After that turnover, the next job for me was to chase the kick, so that was what was on mind straight away.”

Nash, a star at schools level for Crescent College Comprehensive, before making the jump to Irish 20s captain, offers an excellent insight into the challenges faced by players coming from schools and 20s into a professional system. The switch from being first choice, to sometimes not playing at all.

“It is a difficult one. You come through and you are always expecting things to go your way as they have in the past. You know that if you do your best, you are going to be starting.

“But at the professional level, the top players are ahead of you, who, at that time, are better than you and have been doing that ‘job’ for years, even before you came out of school.

“It taught me that you will get rewarded and you can learn everyday too. You learn to be more mentally resilient too. The mental side of the game is as important as being technically good. That is something I have noticed. Being mentally strong during games helps you alot more than I would have thought.

“To just be mentally switched on all the time is something you learn from watching the top players. I have learned more about, not only being a better player, but also about being mentally stronger. It is a bigger part of my game now than ever before.”

The transition from academy player to full time pro, contracted until 2021, can be summed up when Nash was asked about the possibility of being star struck when starting out.

“In the academy you would have been. It is like anything really. If you want to be like them, you have to make sure not to put people on pedestals. When you are playing against Irish players in inter pros you can’t be looking at someone and thinking I am not going to tackle them because they play for Ireland”

Nash has also benefited from the relaxed attitude and attention to detail of his new backs coach Stephen Larkham.

“I have been enjoying my rugby a lot more. I am more relaxed and more certain of what I am doing in certain areas of the pitch. As a winger we are encouraged to get on the ball as much as we can. Stephen has been helping me out a lot more with that.

“He is a very relaxed and approachable person and so knowledgeable in the game. That has helped me and my confidence and hopefully the longer we can keep that relationship up, I can get better, score more tries and really enjoy rugby, as much as I have been”

With RG Snyman and Damian de Allende coming into the Munster set up from July, Nash is looking forward, like the rest of us, to seeing what the World Cup winners can add to the group, however the 22 year old winger also had kind words for a departing star.

“Hopefully the South African duo will bring stuff to the squad like Larkham and Rowntree have from their World Cup wins. They will bring different things to the squad that we might not have had. Different ideas etc. I couldn’t see why anyone couldn’t be happy to see them come into a squad”

And on Tyler?

“They called him the General, but I wouldn’t say he was a feared general or anything. He was great with everyone. He is the most relaxed, chilled out player you will ever come across.

“In meetings players might be getting stressed or frustrated with things and he would just stand up and say, lads, just chill.

“Nine times out of 10 he would give the right answer or solution as his knowledge of the game was second to none. His rugby IQ is so good. Aside from the rugby he was just a great team-mate to chat to and hang out with”

With an August date now in the pipeline for a return, Nash can't wait to get back on the pitch adding “running up and down my local park isn’t really doing it for me”

During lockdown, Nash and Shane Daly have been keeping ‘occupied’ by challenging eachother to perform TikTok routines. The ‘fun element’ is something at the core of the dynamic star's mantra. When asked if we would see a TikTok celebration, in time, Nash added

“I suppose we will have to score a few tries first, before we start thinking about celebrations”

When asked who would be the one player in the Munster team who would, under no circumstances, take part in a choreographed celebration, there was a quick, one word answer, bookended by a chuckle - Earlsy