World Rugby publishes 'optional domestic law trials' to further reduce COVID-19 risk

The World Rugby Executive Committee have approved 10 optional domestic law trials which are designed to provide national member unions with further COVID-19 transmission risk reduction measures if required.

Temporary law trials relating to the scrum, tackle, ruck and maul were approved along with a package of best-practice match hygiene measures. For a full break down see the images below.

Each measure aims to reduce individual cumulative exposure to these contact activities, which are generally accepted as presenting the highest COVID-19 transmission risk.

Unions can apply to implement one or more of the temporary law amendments as domestic trials at elite or community levels on a needs-basis in line with the World Rugby return-to-play guidance published this month.

In addition to the on-field law and officiating interventions, a number of non-law hygiene measures are recommended for playing and training in line with WHO and World Rugby guidance:

Mandatory hand and face sanitisation pre- and post-match

Regular ball sanitisation before, during and after matches

Single user water bottles/hydration

Changing of jerseys, shorts and headgear at half-time where possible

Prevention of huddles and celebrations involving contact

Prevention of spitting and nose clearance

Recommended training measures

Forwards units: high risk transmission activity such as an eight-person scrum should be undertaken against machine to limit exposure, packs should be trained separately

Scrum and maul practice should take place at the end of a training session, preferably a day before a ‘down day’ to allow 24-48 hours before collective training

High transmission risk training should be avoided within 48 hours of a game