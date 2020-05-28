Limerick club walks 500 miles – and lots more – for Pieta

KNOCKAINEY Ladies Football Club are going to walk 500 hundred miles and they are going to walk 500 more, to be the club that walked a thousand miles to bring €1,000 euro to Pieta's door.

They want to help raise funds for “this amazing charity as in these strange times minding our mental health is a priority”.

“As a club we are used to doing things as a team but due to social distancing we have decided to do this on our own but together through the power of social media,” they say

Members will walk with members of their own household around their locality adhering to the 5km distance. Their target is 500 miles raising a target of €500 and once they hit that the club will donate €500 more. The deadline is Bank Holiday Monday, June 1. Log onto Knockainey Ladies Gaelic Football Facebook page for more information and how to donate.

As of this Monday they have already raised €1,450. There has even been a treasure hunt to add more fun to exercise.

It is very generous of the club who unfortunately had to postpone a big Lip Sync Battle in Bulgaden Castle on April 4. Nine acts were busy rehearsing twice a week with choreographer. It was being organised by Lip Sync Battles Ireland, a professional company from Laois.

Knockainey Ladies Football Club are just over 15 years in existence. Chairman, John Macnamara said they now have eight teams – from U-6 to intermediate level with just over 160 registered players and coaches. Club costs have crept up each year to now just over €30,000.