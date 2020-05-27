Former Munster Director of Rugby donates 'unique' item for Covid-19 charities

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is lending his hand to the fight against hunger amid the lockdown by donating his “lucky shirt”.

Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has gone all in with SA Rugby’s #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign, which is aimed at raising funds to feed those in need during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, while a unique new prize was added to the collection.

SA Rugby revealed on Monday that it had raised more than R500,000 in the first six days of the campaign, in which a raffle ticket for R32-12 puts you in line to win one of several unique prizes from members of the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad.

“This is a superb cause and I am grateful to be able to play a small part in trying to help those who have been hit hardest by this pandemic,” said Erasmus.

“The story of the white shirt started in 2018 – every time we lost, I changed my clothes, and unfortunately that happened quite often.

“But fortunately in 2019, I only had to do it once, so it’s definitely my lucky shirt, and I’ve decided to ‘retire’ the shirt I wore last year in Japan as part of a prize in the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign.”

Prizes from players revealed so far include a match jersey worn by Siya Kolisi in a RWC pool encounter, Pieter-Steph du Toit’s presentation tracksuit, match shorts and socks from Lukhanyo Am, Frans Malherbe’s tracksuit and backpack and Damian De Allende’s gym kit.

Furthermore, SA Rugby is also offering a personalized RWC Trophy Tour to the house of one lucky winner, and a seat on the Springbok team bus to one of their local Tests.