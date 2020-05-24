Cliona's Foundation and Trackmen launch unique fundraising event for Limerick golfers

Trackmen Golf and Cliona's Foundation have teamed up to launch the #Birdies4Clionas campaign. This week Golf returned to the fairways of Limerick following the government's advised it was safe to do so. However, while it is important to remember this week while we’re back enjoying our golf that there are still families struggling across Ireland.

In recognition of this, Trackmen Golf have launched the hashtag, #Birdies4Clionas where they are asking that for every birdie (or net birdie) you make this week they are asking golfers to donate €5 or what ever you can, to Clionas Foundation to give something back.

Clionas Foundation do selfless fundraising to care for terminally ill children and their families all over Ireland. Unfortunately, the foundations help is still so badly needed during lockdown and you can help.

Post a video/picture of you rolling in that birdie with the hashtag #Birdies4Clionas and Trackmen will share them on their social media stories. Remember #Birdies4Clionas

Click here to donate and for more details