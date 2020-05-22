Six Nations confirm talks with SANZAAR regarding global rugby calendar

SANZAAR, the unions of South African, Australia and New Zealand have met with the Six Nations over the lockdown period with the aim of reaching an agreement on a "set of key principles between the parties, to develop and agree proposals for an aligned global calendar"

The key principles discussed so far include:

1. Significantly mitigate overlaps between club and country fixtures

2. Better aligned player release windows for players, stakeholders and competitions

3. Improve player welfare

4. Improve narrative and competitiveness of International and Domestic Competitions around clear windows.

5. Define clear high-performance pathways for Emerging Nations through the delivery of an internationally more inclusive game

6. Evolve competition structures that are underpinned with enhanced commercial offerings

7. Restore public faith in the core values of rugby and showing strong collective leadership in the best interests of the game.

Further consultation processes, with unions, clubs and players, will commence as all parties work towards an aligned global calendar that can deliver a clear and coherent narrative.

The Nations together with other key stakeholders remain open to shape the options that have been developed in an effort to resolve an issue that has held the game back for many years and are committed to putting rugby on a progressive path.