Lockdown diary with Limerick's Amy O'Donoghue

There is no doubt that we have been plunged into a new reality, where training in groups and travelling to compete at races seems like a far away dream.

Although this is frustrating, I am thoroughly enjoying this time to relax and recuperate, taking care of my body and training just for the fun of it, with no immediate goals or plans in sight.

Before this happened, life was rushed for us athletes, always aiming for the next goal or the next session, without appreciating the journey or how far we had come.

Now we have been forced to put that attitude on pause, bringing us back to basics, and remembering why we started running in the first place.

For me, training during Covid19 consists of solo runs in my local soccer pitch and home gym sessions. The nice weather has certainly made training alone easier, but I have found myself beginning to notice the small things, such as the sound of the birds chirping or admiring the blue sky.

I have been reminded how free and full of life running makes me feel. Stepping outside the door, taking that first stride and feeling the air hit against my face is the part of each day that I now look forward to as we are living under these new restrictions.

I have found that discipline is essential during the last few weeks.

With no structure to the day, it would be quite easy to fall into negative patterns, for example skipping training and over eating. Creating my own routine each day and sticking to it has helped me maintain a healthy body and a healthy mind.

If you are struggling with motivation, I suggest sticking in headphones and turning on your favourite music, this will get you excited to get up and get active!

If ever there was a time to get back into running, why not now?

Running is one aspect of ‘normality’ that can be incorporated into this new way of living, it will add structure to your day and serve as an opportunity to get out of the house.

Currently, the Internet is flooded with training tips and online running communities sharing valuable knowledge for beginner runners all the way up to elites.

If you decide to begin your running journey expect some aches and pains along the way, but remain positive and grateful throughout, as we are lucky to still have the chance to go out and simply run.

-Amy O’Donoghue May 2020