Limerick Hurlers' 'Hit the Woah' campaign 'of such importance' to Milford Care Centre

THE LIMERICK hurlers might not be out training together but they are not putting their feet up.

They are still entertaining us all with their dance moves. The Limerick senior and U-20 hurling panels are taking part in a “Hit the Woah” for Milford Hospice challenge to raise vital funds for Milford Care Centre.

For those of us of a certain age, “Hit the Woah” is a new viral dance craze that started on TikTok. It is when a dancer makes a quick, small circular motion with their fists and leans into a freeze position when the beat drops in a song.

Every evening since last Thursday, three new videos are posted a night.

Limerick captain Declan Hannon started the ball rolling by putting a new spin on the monotony of mowing the lawn.

Cian Lynch is no stranger to TikTok and once again he doesn't disappoint with a carefully choreographed piece even featuring backing dancers. But an early contender for the best one is Will O'Donoghue's take on Hugh Grant's famous dance scene in Love Actually.

Each player will pass the woah onto another player until it moves through both panels. The challenge will be completed on May 31. See Limerick GAA's Twitter and Facebook pages for the videos. People are asked to donate online at milfordcarecentre.ie

Fans are also asked to upload their own fun videos and follow #HitTheWoahFor MilfordHospice on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Manager, John Kiely tweeted: “As always, thanks for the support everyone. Join in, enjoy the fun and donate.”

Pat Quinlan, chief executive of Milford Care Centre, said all in Milford are very grateful to everybody associated with Limerick GAA and in particular members of both Limerick’s senior and U-20 hurling panels for “thinking of us and for both launching and running this wonderful campaign”.

“And, as always, we want to thank our many supporters across the Mid-West for their ongoing support and in particular for their support for this Limerick GAA initiative.

“Our work here in Milford is about providing quality and safe care to very vulnerable patients with life limiting conditions across Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary and supporting their loved ones at a most difficult time in their lives. We do this each day to the best of our ability and do so in the belief that each patient matters and deserves only the best of care,” said Mr Quinlan.

The rapid and unprecedented onset of Covid-19 has challenged everybody and that’s no different to us here in Milford, he said.

“Milford Hospice has been very busy in recent times, particularly in the community. Equally, we have had to adapt quickly to a new way of working, being very much guided by public health policies and guidelines. The focus is and will remain on ensuring patient and staff safety at all times.

“The very nature of Covid-19, necessitating social distancing for each person and the limiting of group gatherings, has and will impact very heavily on our fundraising events in 2020 and who knows, maybe beyond this,” said Mr Quinlan.

Each year, he says they have to raise in excess of €2m to bridge the gap in their operating budget.

“So as you can appreciate there is a lot of work involved in this but, despite all of the new challenges we have to face, we still have to keep going and find new ways of fundraising in order to meet this significant target.

“As always we remain committed to doing all we can to maintaining our services into the future and for being there for people at a time that they might need us most but in the spirit of partnership we need ongoing community support.

“This is where events like “Hit the Woah” campaign are of such importance, by their virtual nature and in the manner that they maximise the potential of social media to support fundraising,” said Mr Quinlan, who describes the Limerick hurlers as “true champions”.

“We have all witnessed and relished their fancy footwork on the field of play in recent years and now we see this wonderful talent being displayed on the dance floor.

“They are true champions and on this occasion we are most grateful that they have chosen to become ‘Milford’s champions’. Lads and ladies, what you are doing is amazing and please be assured that we are most thankful and that you are making a difference in supporting the work of Milford Hospice. We hope that we will all see you getting back on the field of play in the near future and in the meantime please keep doing what you are doing and staying safe.

“Thank you also to all our generous supporters - we couldn’t do what we do without your ongoing invaluable support,” said Mr Quinlan.