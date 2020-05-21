Virgin Media mark 'Champions Cup' weekend with classic ties

It should have been Champions Cup final weekend, however, with no live rugby to enjoy due to Covid-19, Virgin Media Television are set to bring you a feast of club rugby action.

Kicking off on Friday night at 10pm on Virgin Media Two with “Champions Cup – 25 Years”, a review of the best moments from the past 25 years of this great competition. That’s followed by last season’s final, the mouth-watering match-up between Leinster and Saracens.

Friday on Virgin Media Sport we look back at the best of the games from last season’s campaign. The action begins at 6pm with Munster’s bonus point win against Gloucester from Pool 2. We follow that up with two quarter final tussles – Munster’s tough test against a resurgent Edinburgh, and then it’s a tightly contested inter-pro clash between Leinster and Ulster from the Aviva Stadium. We continue at 9pm with Leinster’s semi-final victory against the aristocrats of European rugby, Toulouse. Then at 10pm, the final from Newcastle, with Premiership powerhouse Saracens the only side left between Leinster and a record fifth title​.



Saturday night we turn our attention to the highlights from this season. At 6pm on Virgin Media Sport it’s Ulster’s nail-biting Pool 3 opener against Bath from the Rec. That’s followed by another Thomond Park thriller as Munster take on Racing 92 in Pool 4. At 8pm it’s a stylish seven-try Leinster mauling of Northampton from Round 3, followed by Munster’s war of attrition against Saracens. We conclude Saturday’s action with Ulster’s thrilling last-ditch victory over Harlequins at Ravenhill.



The action continues on Sunday night at 6pm on Virgin Media Sport with another Leinster demolition of Northampton. Connacht’s heroic comeback against Gloucester follows at 7pm. Then it’s Lyon’s turn to be on the end of another Leinster try-fest. At 9pm we have Munster’s must-win game against Racing 92 from Paris, and that’s followed by a nerve-jangling final pool game at Ravenhill between Ulster and Bath. Then with the 2019/20 Champions Cup on hold, our night concludes with “Champions Cup 2020 - The Story So Far” where we bring you right up to speed on how the Irish provinces have fared in this season’s tournament so far.

Friday 22nd May:

18:00 Munster v Gloucester, 2018/19

19:00 Edinburgh v Munster, 2018/19

20:00 Leinster v Ulster, 2018/19

21:00 Leinster v Toulouse, 2018/19

22:00 Saracens v Leinster, 2018/19

Saturday 23rd May:

Sunday 24th May:

23:00 Champions Cup - 25 Years