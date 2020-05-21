Reports suggest League of Ireland soccer to return to Thomond Park

As planning for the return of the League of Ireland continues, reports in the national media this morning claim that Thomond Park, home of Munster Rugby, could be a potential venue for the FAI, should they look to play 'blocks of games' at a neutral venue. Limerick FC did use the facilities there from 2013 to 2015.

FAI CEO Gary Owens is working on a proposal that would see the rest of 2020 games likely to be behind closed doors.

The National Training Centre in Abbotstown has been proposed as a venue for some First Division games, while the Aviva Stadium, Tallaght Stadium and Thomond Park could also host games while a further three venues — one believed to be in the north west — would be used.

But Uefa’s decision to postpone until June 17 its executive committee meeting, when details of the 2020-21 European club competitions were due to be outlined, will likely add to the delay.

This week League Of Ireland players held a conference call with FAI medical staff who answered questions about a safe return to play.

A Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland survey last week showed 87 per cent of its members who replied were in favour of playing again.