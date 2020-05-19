Munster Rugby confirm new signings availability date, as academy quartet sign senior deals

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that incoming signings Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher, Roman Salanoa and RG Snyman will commence their contracts with the province on July 1.

For the trio arriving from overseas – de Allende, Gallagher and Snyman – current government measures require passengers to complete a public health passenger locator form and to self-isolate for a 14-day period.

After arriving, in Ireland, from Japan earlier this month, Damian has followed all measures and completed his self-isolation period. The World Cup-winning centre will use the upcoming weeks to finalise living arrangements and settle into his new life in Limerick ahead of the 2020/21 season.

RG Snyman is expected to arrive at the end of the month with Gallagher due to arrive in June.

Meanwhile Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Keynan Knox (Young Munster), Alex McHenry (Cork Con) and Jack O’Sullivan (UCC) will advance to the senior squad next season.