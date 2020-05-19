BREAKING: LDL confirm Limerick junior soccer season to be cancelled

The Limerick District League have today confirmed that the 2019/20 junior soccer season has been cancelled. The Limerick District League have "concluded the season based on the safety and wellbeing of the clubs and players involved"

There will be no promotion or relegation, while no champions will be crowned in any division. All local cups are now deemed to have ended.

The Premier Division had been a three way race between Fairview Rangers, Pike Rovers and Ballynanty Rovers, while Fairview Rangers, Aisling Annacotty and Regional Utd 'B' were still in Munster Junior Cup action when the Covid-19 pandemic ended the current soccer season.

The organisers have confirmed that the FAI Junior Cup will continue, with Limerick's Fairview Rangers set to face Killarney in the quarter finals, while confirmation that the Munster Junior Cup will also be run off to completion.

The date for the commencement of the 2020/21 season has also been set at October 16.

The league's committee will now begin working with the FAI to set out dates for player registration and transfer windows ahead of the 2020/2021 season.