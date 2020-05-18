Blow for Limerick soccer as SFaI confirm Kennedy Cup cancellation

The SFAI Executive Committee have today confirmed that they have decided to cancel the staging of the 2020 Kennedy Cup tournament.

The SFAI confirmed that all of its member Leagues shall be eligible to recommence fixtures and football activity once the schools have reopened, the weekend of 5/6 September next being the most appropriate date to effect the restart.

However, with the uncertainty of the health situation and its restrictions it was agreed to clarify the situation and cancel the Kennedy Cup, hosted in UL, while it was also agreed that SFAI competitions at both Skechers Cups and SUBWAY competitions levels, which have not been completed up to now, will not be completed.