Shannon RFC to sell out Thomond Park for Charity

Shannon RFC have this week launched “The No Show Charity Game” – a game that won’t take place but we would like to sell out anyway!

On June 5 2020 at 8pm the famous Limerick club hope to break a Guinness World Record by selling out Thomond Park for a fictitious game featuring the “Best Limerick XV” v the “Best Irish XV”.

The teams will be selected by some big names in Irish Rugby and on the night we will be hosting a live stream event where well known players both past and present will discuss the teams and give their predictions on who would win.

All of this will be hosted by Duncan Casey and Jerry Flannery and will be premiered on the club's social media channels to be watched from the comfort and safety of your home. To commemorate the occasion the lights will be turned on in Thomond Park.

Together with the HSE, Shannon have nominated a selection of charities such as Barnardos, Mid-West Simon Community, Suicide Prevention, Pieta House and other deserving local charities who will receive all proceeds raised.

Tickets are only €10 per person and can be purchased on the idonate page “No Show Charity Game”. (click here)