Irish rugby 'Summer Tour' to Australia postponed

The entire programme of international rugby matches scheduled for the 2020 July window has been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency COVID-19 directives.

The postponement of Ireland's two games against the Wallabies is another blow to the coffers of the IRFU, however these games could be played again in the Autumn.

Rugby AU interim CEO Rob Clarke said the move was expected but they had not given up hope on finding a new window for these matches.

“The postponement of the July international window was always a reality given the ongoing travel restrictions and health directives across the globe," he said.

“This was an outcome we were anticipating, and we are planning accordingly to host the fixtures later in the year, if possible, and will continue to work with World Rugby to identify a new window within the international calendar to stage the matches.”

Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in full collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, will be involved in the continued evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.