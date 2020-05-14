Sport Ireland provide clarity on travel and cocooning in relation to golf courses re-opening

Sport Ireland have this evening confirmed, following clarification from the Department of Tourism and Sport, that people should not travel outside the 5km limit to access facilities such as golf courses and tennis clubs on Monday May 18, once they reopen.

The governing body of Irish sport have also given clarification surrounding the over 70s, who are currently cocooning at home. The government advice does not advise that over 70s play golf, but that advice is not mandatory, it is advisory. Meaning individuals can make their own decisions on that matter.