St Senan's GAA club raise over €10,000 for Milford Care Centre

Like many Limerick fans, St Senan's GAA decided they wanted to head to Croke Park this summer. To their credit, they didn't allow Covid-19 get in their way as a unique fundraiser 'Blast to Croker and Back' has helped raised over €10,000 for Milford Hospice.

The club's Intermediate football team and friends, on May 3, ran the distance from their GAA field in Foynes to Croke Park and back again, - That’s a total of 486km. The total number raised for Milford Hospice at the time of going to print was €10,700. An incredible amount of money.

