Old Crescent Rugby Club reach out to members and friends for fundraising support

Like several sports clubs in Limerick City and County, Old Crescent RFC have been hit by the Covid-19 induced lockdown. One could argue that Old Crescent may have been hit more than most.

The club that gives Limerick the internationally renowned Pig 'N' Porter Tag rugby festival every year has lost out on those vital funds and are not in a position to re-schedule those events.

Old Crescent RFC is a Division 2A rugby club in Ireland and are the current holders of the Limerick Charity Cup, The Kelly Cup, The Hayes Walsh Cup and The Donal Walsh Plate as well as many underage trophies.

To help maintain our cash-flow they are appealing to members and friends to donate to the Club.

Click here to donate