Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

Ahane

Club Lotto : We hope that you are keeping healthy and coping well with the Covid-19 restrictions. We are reactivating our Club lotto in the next 2 weeks as it is vital to the financial wellbeing of our Club and help us to continue to provide the facilities which enable all our players to enjoy a safe and enjoyable environment and reach their full potential as adult players.

Draws: We hope to have collection completed by the end of June when we will commence with two draws each month, giving us our 10 draws by the end of the year.

We are going to ask everyone who have kindly supported our draw over the last number of years to please rejoin again this year and show their continued support for Ahane GAA Lotto to ensure we can remain on a secure financial footing into 2021.

As we can’t call to collect our lotto in person this year , we have a number of options available on how people can continue to support our lotto if 2020.

1.- Pay through your bank account to the club IBAN : IE08AIBK93551400117412 - then send a text to our Secretary Tony confirming you’re payment along with your 4 chosen lotto numbers.

2.- Go to ahane.ie, click on the lotto button and complete the transaction online

3.- Contact your regular lotto collector in your area or indeed any committee member (list available under contacts on ahane.ie)

4.- Send cheque for €120 payable to AHANE Gaa club along with your 4 chosen lotto numbers to our Secretary Tony at Laught, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick

5.- Complete the lotto brochure and return it with a cheque to our Club Secretary Tony at Laught, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick

We thank you all very sincerely for your continued support of Ahane GAA Club - It is highly valued and always appreciated.

Update on Covid-19 Restrictions : We would like to acknowledge the incredible efforts of so many of our members in community assistance projects with so many being so active in one way or another over the last eight weeks in helping those who need it most.

The GAA issued an update last Thursday on the plan going forward. On the games front, the GAA has confirmed that no official on-field activity will resume before July 20 and our facilities will remain closed until that date.

As previously stated, the GAA Player Injury Scheme will remain closed until an official return to activity is confirmed. In the weeks ahead our County Committees will be devising revised competition schedules for each county for games and activities at all levels and grades and that information will be shared when those arrangements are finalised and we have clarity around the government timelines.

Unity Credit Union : We would like to acknowledge and thank Unity Credit Union in Castleconnell for their ongoing support of the club. Unity Credit Union are our main sponsors for 2019-2021 and are always on hand if ever we need anything. We appreciate their support greatly and all that they do not only for the club but for the community as a whole.

Covid-19 Assistance : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes. We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

Blackrock

Pieta House: This weekend our hurlers will do a 48hour marathon for Pieta house. From 7am on Friday to 7am on Sunday they will run or walk in 30 minute slots, to collect much needed funding for Pieta house who have helped so many people with their mental health concerns.

The players will do 30 minute slots on the walking track or at home for a continuous 48hr. Please go onto the Pieta House link on Blackrocks facebook page to give what you can for this worthy cause. We hope to have club hurling during the year if it is safe to do so. Stay safe everyone. See you all soon.

Crecora-Manister

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The local club are reaching out to the Crecora and Manister community and offering our support to those who may require assistance at this time.

The following people have volunteered to co-ordinate and will help where they can. Others in the club are also available as required.

Please spread this message in the Crecora and Manister community, especially to the elderly and vulnerable. Examples of where volunteers can help is collecting medicines, groceries or fuel. If required, don’t hesitate to get in touch on 0879541547.

COACHING PACKS: While at home over the Covid 19 period be sure to have a look at our fantastic home coaching and skills packs developed by our coaching officer Ger Hickey which are full of coaching advice and ideas for parents of under 6s, 8s, 10s and 12s. These, along with a videos, are available on the Facebook page.

COLOURING COMPETITION: Another reminder to get the entries in for the colouring competition. There will be a prize for the best U6, U8, U10 & U12. You can pick any picture or you can submit them all. To enter the competition please send a good quality picture with your child’s name and age on the entry to hickeyger2@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 086 0405003. We will post the competition entries on our club Facebook page. The prizes will be given out when we are all back in the pitch. The standard is very high so get those entries in!

COVID 19: The club would like to continue to extend its best wishes to all its members, especially frontline and other essential workers at this difficult and trying time. Hopefully we will stay safe and things will return to a degree of normality soon. Bí sábháilte gach duine.

Dromin-Athlacca

Help: Our club would like to remind members and our community that our facilities remain closed during this COVID 19 pandemic. This includes our GAA pitch and gym. We thank you all for your support as we endeavour to follow the national and international guidelines. Our thanks to coaches and mentors who continue to encourage drills and advice on social media platforms. Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa. This will be a fantastic resource to keep us and our children entertained and active both mentally and physically during this difficult time. There are some interesting challenges for our older population too! If you have any old photographs, match programmes or newspaper articles you would like us to share, please feel free to forward them to us for sharing

Support Group: Our group continues to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

The Limerick Club Draw was put on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice. Meanwhile, the Limerick GAA competition to Win a Mercedes has been rescheduled from June 12th to October 31st. Tickets are currently on sale.

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course.

Coaching: Any coaches interested in participating in the Coaching Webinars please contact any committee members or through facebook. A Wellbeing Webinar will be held on May 12th for Coaches.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie

The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines,

Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs. The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact volunteer@limerick.ie

5km for our Frontline Heroes: We have raised €2,000.00 which was donated to Feed the Heroes, thank you everyone. Check out our social media pages for the photos on the day. A huge thank you to all the Frontline workers, take care and stay safe feedtheheroes.com

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

Membership: 2020 membership is still open, you can join using the link below, thank you. klubfunder.com

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Healthy Club: We are delighted to be taking part in this GAA initiative and we would really appreciate if you could complete the following survey for your club. It will only take a minute maybe two. Thank you to anyone who has completed it to date. surveymonkey.com/r/23XJGHJ

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for the club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we’ll gladly share them.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Condolences: The club would like to express sincere condolences to the Davern, Penny, O'Grady and O'Donovan families on their recent bereavement’s. May Mary Catherine, Christopher, William and Br Charles rest in peace.

Kilteely-Dromkeen

Fr Willie Hennessy PP, RIP : It is with deep regret that the Club has learnt of the passing of Fr, Willie Hennessy PP of Knocklong parish. Fr, Willie was a native of Kilteely and has always been held in very high regard in the parish and beyond. Fr. Willie has many friends and family in the parish and to those we pass on our deepest sympathies. Fr. Willie was awarded an Old Times Gael award by the East Board last December which he was very honoured to receive. In the lovely booklet on the night Fr Willie himself had written a brief summary of his playing career. Fr Willie played in a time when the hard men of hurling were revered but Fr Willie let his silken skills do the talking. These skills would take him near and far. His highest point playing with the Club was winning the County junior hurling title in 1972, promoting the Club to the senior ranks. There he pitted his skills against the best which he really enjoyed. Fr. Willie played for the AIB Banks alongside the legendary Eddie Keher of Kilkenny, indeed they won the competition with the final being played in Croke Park. These games with AIB allowed him to play in Thurles, Nolan Park, Gaelic Grounds etc. Indeed the AIB played in an exhibition match in 1973 in the famed Wembley Stadium where Fr. Willie climbed the famous steps to receive his winners medal. Famously, that day two other Kilteely men played, Gerard McGrath for AIB and Mike O Loughlin for Limerick V Kilkenny. Fr Willie moved to Kilkenny and trained with the fames James Stephens Club with some of the KIlkenny greats at the time. In 1980 Fr Willie entered St, Patricks College to train for the priesthood where he continued to play. Fr Willie ended his playing career with Newry Shamrocks where he was based as a priest in 1987. In the booklet he expressed his love of the the game, calling it the "The most skilful and entertaining game of all". He also expressed his gratitude the local contribution the local GAA Club makes to the community and how much he still loves watching the game. Fr. Willie's last posting was to the Knocklong parish where he became embedded in the community. However, he never forgot his roots and was constantly see in the local church saying mass for weddings, christenings, funerals etc. As you can see from the above Fr.Willie had a very colourful life and went the length and breath of the country where his gentle soul touched many people. Fr, Willie can be see in the team photo fourth from the right in the back row before a Senior Hurling game for the Club Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam

KDGAA Begin Foundations For Three Year Plan : Virtual Workshop – Tues May 19th As a follow-up to the excellent Webinar hosted by Denny Ahern, Eibhear O'Dea and Noel O'Dea, on Tuesday 5th May, the club will hold an online Workshop on Tuesday May 19th at 8pm via Zoom. At the Workshop, the questions that were answered in the Webinar, will be fleshed out more, to form a pathway, in understanding what the 3 year plan will look like for the Club. Two examples of questions asked, and how they were answered are available to see on our Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/KilteelyDromkeenGAA/

If you missed out on the Webinar last Tuesday, it is not too late to register and contribute to the Workshop on Tuesday May 19th at 8pm. Please register at the following link: https://ims.zoom.us/…/…/tJ0pdeGrrTMiH9z22KB7k1REwPFdw70_vtT4 Remember we welcome and appreciate everyone who attends, to ensure that the 3 year plan, is aligned to what the Community needs. See you all on Tuesday Evening 8pm

Monaleen

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advice re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations. If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807. Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation. Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government. This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited. Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, May 7 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 5, 16, 19 and 26. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were A. Barrett, Monaleen Hts; B. Killeen, Birdhill; J. Moyles, Evanwood; R. Andreev, Carrigeen. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Instagram. Thank you for your continued support.

Mungret St Pauls

DARKNESS INTO LIGHT : What can we say about the fundraising event that took place over the weekend. Mungret St. Pauls are so proud of the community round us, we put out the request for people to get on board to do their own walk for Pieta house and were flooded with requests to walk. Mungret St. Pauls and Pieta House are thankful to everyone who took part and donated. Over 48 hours we had people in the community get out into the fresh air at different times and kept the walk going.

We have far exceeded our original target, currently on near to €16,000. Thank You to everyone for supporting this vital service which is in our community at this very difficult time.

RELAY2CROKER : We are delighted to be on board with this great initiative organised by our own Eoghan Mulcahy along with Ciaran O'Mara in aid of the Alone charity. All they are asking people to do is run for Alone, you don't have to be volunteered or nominated for this just get out and track your run within your 5K limit.

Once you have the run done submit it to the relay2croker.com website and share your story on instagram and make a donation to Alone. Mungret St. Pauls have a team already started and need more runners to get to Croke Park. Best of Luck. Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times.

We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time. As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 (by Southcourt Hotel) Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar) Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road) Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106 Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance. We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe..

Games: On the games front, the GAA has confirmed that no official on-field activity will resume before July 20 and our facilities will remain closed until that date. We do not expect any inter-county championship games before October 1.

The GAA will issue detailed advice before any return to play, outlining the steps we have to take to facilitate the re-commencement of our training and games, both in terms of physical engagement and around the use of our facilities.

As previously stated, the GAA Player Injury Scheme will remain closed until an official return to activity is confirmed. In the weeks ahead our County Committees will be devising revised competition schedules for each county for games and activities at all levels and grades and that information will be shared when those arrangements are finalised and we have clarity around the government timelines.

Clubs are reminded that membership and public liability will need to be in place for the return of our activities and are advised to process same in the weeks ahead.

Allowing for the complexities associated with the current situation, the GAA continues to plan for the staging of this year's Kellogg's Cúl Camps and will communicate any changes to this approach with our clubs if they arise. The maintenance of facilities can continue while adhering to the guidelines and as of May 18 construction work on our grounds is also permitted and clubs should liaise with their County Committees on this issue The Association has also been asked to urge our club units to promote best practice when it comes to social distancing at funerals while the current restrictions are in place.

In keeping with our approach to date, the Association will continue to liaise with government officials and experts, both north and south, and study their guidelines and advice regarding the resumption of sport.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses. When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house.

The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Patrickswell

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed. There is no known date for re-opening. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155