Limerick rugby club launches online fundraiser

Limerick Rugby club Young Munster RFC has taken to GoFundMe to help fundraise for the club ahead of their return to play. In a letter to members, players and friends President Nay Cantillon, stated "like many clubs, in all sporting codes, we now face a lot of financial difficulties going forward mainly due to the fact that a lot of our planned fundraising activities which normally happen at this time of year have had to be postponed"

The club, who operate in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League, have lost out on vital funds due to Covid-19 lockdown. The All-Ireland League champions of 1993 are asking supporters to donate to the fund to help the club prepare for the return to play this August.

To donate funds Click here:

Letter to members and friends in full:

Hello Everyone,



First and foremost , I hope you are all keeping well in these uncertain times. The health and well-being of everyone is the most important thing.

The season 2019/20 for our Seniors came to an end shortly after our league game on February 28 and our tremendous away derby win in Dooradoyle against Garryowen which had put us in contention for a semi final place in Division 1A with just four games to go.

We were gearing up for a final run of games when alas the season ended. Our Under 20’s were also after having a fine competitive season and a huge amount of outstanding voluntary work had gone on off the field in improving our bar, gym and dressing room facilities.

Young Munster RFC is also a community based organisation in a designated regeneration area of Limerick city, making a major contribution to the people of the community. We are constantly striving to improve our offerings in these communities with providing facilities , mentoring of children and young adults in ways to help their self confidence and preparation for the adult world which now more than ever will be more challenging.

All of the above as you know costs money.

Along with many clubs in all sporting codes we now face a lot of financial difficulties going forward mainly due to the fact that a lot of our planned fundraising activities which normally happen at this time of year have had to be postponed.

Our main fundraising event, the annual Golf classic, which has been a wonderful success for the past number of years was due to be played in May along with other planned fundraising events in the coming months. The finance raised from these events, greatly help in running of the club, which we now must find alternative ways to replace as unnfortunately these have all had to be postponed.

To this end we would be most grateful if you could donate to the below GoFundMe page.

One of the main reasons we are doing this GoFundMe page is that we are very fortunate in Young Munster to have a great following both near and far, spread out all over Ireland and further afield .Your support at this difficult time no matter how great or small would be greatly appreciated.

The money raised will go towards paying for the maintenance of our grounds, continued improvements in our club facilities over the summer and to continue to offer the supports we provide in the community.

Fingers crossed we can get through these times and be back in Tom Clifford Park supporting the black and amber.

Also if any of you feel you might be in a position to help the club in anyway please feel free to contact me directly.

Many Thanks

Nay Cantillon - President Young Munster RFC