Basketball Ireland preparing a framework for new competition formats

The Board of Basketball Ireland has today confirmed it is liaising with Sport Ireland and will issue a return date to competition as soon as possible, to allow clubs to begin preparations.

Basketball is part of phase 5 of the government’s recently published roadmap and Basketball Ireland is preparing a framework for new training plans and competition formats for the sport, should they be required.

Basketball Ireland are in continuous conversations with all constituents on matters that may be of concern to them to ensure that we can all work together and get back on the courts as soon as possible.

In a statement the Board of Basketball Ireland said:

“First and foremost, the Board of Basketball Ireland would like to thank all of the frontline workers who have been working so tirelessly to help Ireland battle this pandemic. Many of these workers are members of the basketball community, and we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to them for all of their work.

As we all know, these are very strange times and the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is constantly evolving. The Board would like to reassure all Basketball Ireland members that we are working hard with Sport Ireland on Return to Sport protocols. Last week, the government issued a detailed Roadmap for Reopening, outlining their proposed plan for getting life and sport back to normal. Phase 5 of this roadmap, which currently begins on August 10th, details the return of close physical contact sports, and that spectators can begin to attend live sporting events in accordance.

The Board is now using these guidelines to plan for a return to basketball, and this plan will comply fully with all government and HSE guidelines. As such, the Board recognises that Basketball Ireland prides itself on being an innovative organisation, and we are already putting a framework in place for new training plans and competition formats, should these need to be activated as the situation continues to change

We would like to thank all of our members for complying with the guidelines to date, and we also recognise that it is important for players and officials of all ages to know a date for return to competition, so that clubs can begin to prepare. We will provide this as soon as possible. We look forward to getting everyone back on the court in a safe and secure manner and cannot wait to see you all courtside as soon as possible.”