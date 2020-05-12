GUI publish revised championship season schedule

Following the announcement of the Republic of Ireland’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business and Northern Ireland’s Plan for a Phased, Strategic Approach to Recovery, the GUI has today provided an extensive update to its schedule of championships for 2020.

The ‘big-four’ provincial championships – the North, South, East and West of Ireland – have also been cancelled after detailed consideration of any and all options for rescheduling.

A limited series of Bridgestone Order of Merit events have been rescheduled, with the Munster Stroke Play, Mullingar Scratch Trophy and Connacht Stroke Play all being rescheduled for August and September, following which the AIG Irish Amateur Close Championship will be the season-ender at Rosapenna on 9-11 October.

The GUI and Provincial Branches have sought to provide as much of a balance of age categories as possible in scheduling and rescheduling other championships throughout August, September and October.

Caddies will be prohibited in all events, and the format and terms of competition may be altered.

Championship entrants will be contacted directly regarding the status of each championship they have entered, and in the event they have entered a championship that is now cancelled they will receive a refund as soon as possible.

All entries for Championships which have either been rescheduled or for which the dates are being retained will continue to stand. Entrants who do not wish to participate may withdraw up to the closing date for entries and receive a full refund.

All closing dates have been revised to two weeks prior to the start of the championship, so as to ensure continual review of public health measures. Draws will continue to be published seven days beforehand.

REVISED SCHEDULE OF GUI NATIONAL AND PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR 2020

List of Cancellations (as of Monday 11th May 2020)

The following events have been cancelled. Where it applies, entrants will have their fees refunded as soon as possible, if not already actioned.

22 March Ulster Regional Series 2 of 3 (Ballyliffin)

7 Apr Connacht Boys Alliance No 3 (Ballyhaunis)

8 Apr – 14 Apr West of Ireland Amateur Open Qualifier & Championship (Co Sligo)

10 Apr Ulster Winter Series 2 of 3 (Edenmore)

19 Apr Ulster Regional Series 3 of 3 (Slieve Russell)

26 Apr Ulster Winter Series 3 of 3 (Galgorm Castle)

30 Apr Connacht U15 Schools Development (Castlebar)

20 May – 22 May Irish Seniors Amateur Open Championship (Castlewarden)

23 May Leinster Mid–Amateur Open Championship (Balbriggan)

25 May – 26 May Ulster Stroke Play Open Championship (Galgorm Castle)

30 May – 1 Jun East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship (Co Louth)

11 June Ulster Schools Junior Championship (Tandragee)

20 June Munster Mid–Amateur Open Championship (Nenagh)

26 June Munster U14 Boys Championship (Cahir Park)

1 July Munster U13 Close Qualifier (Adare Manor)

4 July Ulster Mid–Amateur Open Championship (Rosapenna)

6 July Leinster U16 Close Championship (Ashbourne)

13 July Munster U13 Close Qualifier (Macroom)

13 Jul – 17 Jul North of Ireland Amateur Open Championship (Royal Portrush)

19 July Ulster Scratch Foursomes Championship (Malone)

21-23 July Underage Interprovincial Championships (Mullingar)

22 Jul – 26 Jul South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship (Lahinch Old Course)

13 Aug – 16 Aug Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship (Galway)

28 Aug – 30 Aug Men’s Interprovincial Championship (Ballykisteen)

12 Sept Connacht Mid-Amateur Championship (Roscommon)

List of revised fixtures (as of Monday 11th May 2020)

The following is the revised list of fixtures for 2020. This includes all events confirmed on a rescheduled date or in their original date if still feasible. Please note this list is subject to continual review and any changes will be advised as soon as possible.

14th July Ulster Under-18 Close Championship (Royal Portrush Valley Links)

20th July Ulster Under-16/Under-14 Close Championship (Knock)

27th July Irish Boys Inter-Club Leinster Qualifiers (Kilkenny & Millicent)

30th July Irish Boys Inter-Club Leinster Qualifiers (Malahide & Woodbrook)

30th July Connacht Junior Close Championship Qualifiers (Ballinasloe & Ballina)

4th Aug Connacht Under-16 Inter-Club Championship (Ballinrobe)

5th Aug Munster Under-15 & Under-17 Close Championship (TBC)

10th Aug Ulster Under-14 Boys Championship (Donaghadea)

12th Aug Munster Under-16 Boys Championship (Roscrea)

12th-13th Aug Ulster Seniors Championship (Slieve Russell)

13th Aug Connacht Junior Close Championships Finals (Tuam)

14th Aug Ulster Under-16 Boys Championship (Carnalea)

15th-16th Aug Mullingar Scratch Trophy (Mullingar)

17th Aug Irish Boys Inter-Club Ulster Section (Ballycastle & Dungannon)

19th-21st Aug Irish Under-16 Boys Championship (Lurgan)

24th-25th August Ulster Under-18 Boys Championship (Warrenpoint)

26th Aug Irish Boys Inter-Club Munster Qualifiers (Cobh)

27th Aug Leinster Under-16 Boys Championship (Beaverstown)

28th Aug Irish Boys Inter-Club Munster Qualifiers (Newcastle West)

28th Aug Irish Boys Inter-Club Connacht Qualifiers (Boyle & Gort)

29th Aug Irish Boys Inter-Club Munster Qualifiers (Ennis & Carrick-on-Suir)

Aug TBC Leinster Under-14 Boys Championship (TBC)

2nd-3rd Sept Connacht Under-18 Boys Championship (Loughrea)

5th-6th Sept Munster Stroke Play Championship (Cork)

12th Sept Connacht Under-16 Boys Championship (Roscommon)

14th-15th Sept Munster Under-18 Boys Championship (TBC)

19th-20th Sept Connacht Stroke Play Championship (Portumna)

Sept TBC Munster Seniors Championship (TBC)

3rd-4th Oct Irish Mid-Amateur Championship (Nenagh)

6th Oct GUI All-Ireland Gold Medals Grand Final (The K Club)

6th-7th Oct Leinster Seniors Championship (New Forest)

9th-11th Oct AIG Irish Amateur Close Championship (Rosapenna – Sandy Hills)

20th-21st Oct Connacht Seniors Championship (TBC)

20th-22nd Oct Irish Intervarsity Championship (Portsalon)

27th Oct Connacht Under-14 Boys Championship (Strandhill)

28th-30th Oct Leinster Under-18 Boys Championship (Glasson)

· The Union is also working on plans to reschedule the Irish Seniors Close Championship, the Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship and the Irish Under-14 Boys Amateur Open Championship, but in the case of the latter two events they will be conducted as Close Championships (Irish entrants only) in 2020. All Irish entries for these will therefore stand, and overseas entries will be granted a refund as soon as possible. Details will be available on these as soon as possible.

· The Irish Colleges Match Play Final Series, and the Irish Schools Junior and Senior Championship competitions – all of which had progressed significantly prior to the restrictions being introduced – are still under review and the intention remains to conclude these if possible. Further details will be made available shortly.