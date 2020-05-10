‘Football will be back when the time is right’ - FAI's Niall Quinn

The Football Association of Ireland’s steering group has confirmed this week that it has made a submission to Sport Ireland seeking clarity on conditions around the return of amateur adult and underage football following the publication of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group met last weekend in relation to a potential return for football and has advised all affiliates to postpone any decisions on a return to training or football until after the FAI concludes these talks with Sport Ireland and HSE officials.

FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn said: “We have submitted a series of questions to Sport Ireland seeking clarity on the five phases of easing the COVID-19 restrictions, as outlined in the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

“Our Medical Director Dr. Alan Byrne is liaising with the HSE and the Department of Sport on the conditions that will facilitate a safe return for our players, coaches, volunteers and referees at the earliest opportunity.

“As soon as we have that detailed information, we will issue guidelines for our leagues and clubs on a return to training and action. We thank them for their patience and understanding as we gather all information before making the best decision for all concerned.

“Football will be back when the time is right. In the meantime, we thank all our members for obeying the lockdown and urge them to continue to follow HSE guidelines.”