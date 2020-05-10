WATCH: Limerick hurling captain shows support for Pieta House and the importance of R.E.S.T.

This weekend Pieta House has once more held it's annual Darkness into Light fundraising campaign and the stars of the GAA have come on board to remind us all of the importance of our mental health, particularly in these unprecedented times.

Limerick All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon has taken to social media to remind everyone about REST - Routine Exercise Sleep Talk. The Adare club man talks about the importance of 'talk' for him now that he is away from friends and family.

Pieta has teamed up with the @Gaelicplayers and @womensGPA to call on people to focus on REST as we mark the Sunrise Appeal this Saturday. Join the players and be a champion of your mental health.

Pieta first opened its doors in Lucan, County Dublin in 2006. Since then they have seen and helped over 58,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm.

They now operate fifteen centres and five outreach service across Ireland. Pieta now employs over 270 therapists and administration staff, and the demand for our service is increasing. For more, click here

It’s time for us all to R.E.S.T and pay attention to our mental fitness. Developed by @pietahouse @gaelicplayers @womensgpa R.E.S.T reminds us all of the importance of Routine, Exercise, Sleep and Talk. Be the champion of your own mental fitness and REST #DIL2020 pic.twitter.com/irNgiAvugs — Declan Hannon (@DecHannon) May 10, 2020