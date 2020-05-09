Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

Ahane

Annual Sponsors : On behalf of the club we would like to take this opportunity to thank all our Annual Sponsors who year in year out have been hugely loyal supporters of the club. We appreciate your support and generosity hugely!

Photos from the archives : We are continuing to put photos from years gone by in the club on our social media pages so if you have any photos that you would like to send us then you can contact Emer on 0864036883. It has been great to look back through photos and be reminded of all those that played with the club over the years!

Covid-19 Closure : Please be reminded that the club is still closed to all activity so please do not come down to the club for any reason and stick to the guidelines given by the HSE.

Covid-19 Assistance : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes. We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

Ballybricken- Bohermore

Club Notices: The death has occurred of Edmund Meaney, London and formerly of Caherelly condolences to all the Meaney family including locally brothers John and Brendan and sister Christine O’Brien. Sympathy to Ann O Rourke, Highpark and family on the death of her father Billy Quirke, Dublin and formerly of Silvermines may he rest in peace.

Congrats: Shane Ryan of Ballybricken Bohermore has completed the mammoth task of rowing across the Atlantic ocean in support of vision sports Ireland, Shane who is visually impaired set out on March 4th with crew from Portimao Portugal and finished 54 days later in French Guiana South America. Along their journey they had many setbacks but had the resolve to carry on and reach their end goal. Shane returned home last Monday and was greeted by neighbours and friends along the route to mark his fantastic and inspiring achievement extended congratulations to Shane from all at the club.

Blackrock

Greetings: May greetings to all our supporters and friends. Hopefully you are all well in these challenging times. We have copies of our matches from the Premier Intermediate championship from 2019 if anyone would like to relive last years matches, as we wait and hope for matches before the year is out. We hope to see you all soon. Stay safe.

Caherline

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: With the restrictions still in place, all club activities are still on hold. In addition, we would like to make people aware that our pitch will remain closed for the foreseeable future, we would ask everyone to remain off of it until told otherwise. There are a lot of dates being bounced around as to when training & matches might get underway, but until we know for sure, the restrictions will remain in place. Thanks for your continued co-operation.

LIMERICK GAA DRAW: The Limerick Gaa 'win a Mercedes' draw has been pushed out from June 12th to Saturday October 31st; the new deadline for all online sales will be Friday October 16th. If you have purchased a ticket, you do not need to do anything. Your purchased ticket remains valid for the draw in October.

Dromin-Athlacca

Closed: Our club would like to remind members and our community that as per National Guidelines our facilities will remain closed. This includes our GAA pitch and gym. We thank you all for your support as we endeavour to adhere with the advice given. To keep our younger members active and entertained Dromin Athlacca Banogue Minor Club have developed a 14 Day Skills Challenge. This will be applicable for hurling, football and Ladies Football up to U16 yrs of age. Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa.

Help: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a “ COVID – 19 Support Group” to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

Draw: The Limerick Club Draw remains on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice. Meanwhile, the Limerick GAA competition to Win a Mercedes has been rescheduled from June 12th to October 31st. Tickets will be available for purchase until October 16th

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course.

Banogue: Our partners in Banogue GAA have done tremendous work to raise well needed funds for Liskennet Equestrian Centre and Frontline Staff fighting the COVID 19 pandemic. Their efforts at achieving 42KM in 42 hours saw them raise 4000e for 2 very worthy causes. Donations can still be made on the Go Fund me Page 42kms-in-42-hours-for-the-frontline. Congratulations to all who participated.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you. The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines, Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs. The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact email: volunteer@limerick.ie

5km for our Frontline Heroes: Well done to all who took part in our 5km fundraiser to support or Frontline Heroes. Adhering to guidelines our players, members and the community ran, jogged, walked cycled 5k and donated on the following Go Fund Me Link https://www.gofundme.com so far we have raised over €1,700. Check out our social media pages for the photos. Thank you to all who donated and a huge thank you to all the Frontline workers. Stay safe.

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Healthy Club: We are delighted to be taking part in this GAA initiative and we would really appreciate if you could complete the following survey for your club. It will only take a minute maybe two. Thank you to anyone who has completed it to date. www.surveymonkey.com/r/23XJGHJ

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for the club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we’ll gladly share them.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Condolences: The club would like to express sincere condolences to the Ryan, O'Sullivan, Hanly and Ryan families on their recent bereavement’s. May John Joe, Helen, Conor and Willie rest in peace.

Kilteely-Dromkeen

Community Covid-19 Update: As Covid 19 continues to exert its grip on the community, we in the Club want to again reassure everyone in the parish that we are available to help in any way. Please do not hesitate to contact Noel O'Dea 0876278022 or Robert Holmes 0878131360. The Club, in conjunction with the Community Council, have a huge amount of volunteers who are all willing to help and willfollow the strict HSE Guidelines.

KDGAA Facebook Page : The Club has been using this time to put old team Photos or our Facebook page on a daily basis. We are very grateful to everyone who has sent us photos, if you have any you would like published please sent via whatsapp to the above numbers or email pro.kdgaa@gmail.com. Its great to look back at these photos are a great source of enjoyment for a lot of people. We have also been publishing a daily club player profile. Well done to Cedric Laffan for organising this, a lot of the details are very amusing and give a great insight into our players. Just search for KDGAA on Facebook.

Monaleen

PIETA HOUSE FUDRAISER: Monaleen Camogie are hosting a 24-hour fundraiser for Pieta House this weekend. Over 60 players and families have taken a 30 min slot each between 7:30pm Friday, May 8 and 7:30pm Saturday, May 9 to run/walk in aid of Pieta House. Please support this worthy cause if you can by clicking on the Go Fund Me Monaleen camogie page. All support is hugely appreciated by Monaleen Camogie Club.

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advise re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations. If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807. Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation. Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government. This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited. Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on May 1 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 10 and 15. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were U. Murnane, Hazelhall; S. Atkinson, Heatherdale; S. Mulhall, Miltown Manor; P O'Regan, Beechwood. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Instagram. Thank you for your continued support.

Mungret St Pauls

DARKNESS INTO LIGHT : Mungret St Pauls GAA Club are organising a 48hour Walk/Run in support of Darkness Into Light #Run4Pieta. It will commence on Thursday 7th May at 5.30am right through to 5.30am on Sat 9th May in support of Pieta House. How far can you go for Pieta? If you & your family can walk or run for 30mins/1hour then please text Kieran on 087 7382441 to book a time slot . Take a photo of your household taking part in the walk and post it on facebook or twitter or instagram taging Mungret St. Pauls with the #run4pieta Thanks for supporting this vital service in our community at this very difficult time.

CONDOLENCES : Our deepest sympathies to the Nix family on the passing of Chris, former Chairman, husband of Edie, father to juvenile coach Robert, Audrey, Deirdre and Susan. Father-in-law to Mary, grandfather to players Bob, Andrew and Ciara. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

RELAY2CROKER : We are delighted to be on board with this great initiative organised by our own Eoghan Mulcahy along with Ciaran O'Mara in aid of the Alone charity. All they are asking people to do is run for Alone, you don't have to be volunteered or nominated for this just get out and track your run within your 5K limit. Once you have the run done submit it to the relay2croker.com website and share your story on instagram and make a donation to Alone. Mungret St. Pauls have a team already started and need more runners to get to Croke Park. Best of Luck. Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times. We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time. As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 ( by Southcourt Hotel) Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar) Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road) Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111 St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106 Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance. We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe.. We urge all our members and their families to please follow all the protocol that is being asked of you. Please be responsible, cough into your arm, wash your hands properly, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places, especially indoors. Follow HSE advice, stay at home and ring your doctor if you think you have the virus to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have. Only leave your house if it is a necessary journey and keep to a 2K distance for exercise. The LIT Gaelic Grounds test centre are by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses. When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house. The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Patrickswell

PITCH DEVELOPMENTS: Grass seeds were recently sown on the new section of Pairc Antoin O'Briain, known locally as Courtney's Field. The boundary fence has also been removed.

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed. There is no known date for re-opening. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155