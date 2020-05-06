Limerick rugby club seeks applicants for Director of Rugby role

UL Bohemian RFC are seeking applicants for the role of Director of Rugby. The Annacotty and UL based club are seeking a talented individual to join their team, who will lead, and develop a rugby programme, focusing on participation and competitiveness, all within a financially sustainable environment.

The club's senior women's team are one of the most successful rugby sides in the country, while the men's senior side are currently plying their trade in Division 2A of the All-Ireland league. Players such as Dave Kilcoyne, Niamh Briggs, Tommy O'Donnell, Eimear Considine, Cathal Sheridan, Fiona Hayes, Niamh Kavanagh and JJ Hanrahan have lined out for the Robins over the years.

The closing date for applications is May 31.

The full job advert is below:

As part of UL Bohemian RFC’s commitment to continuous improvement, we are looking to appoint a Director of Rugby for the 2020/21 season and beyond.

These are exciting times for UL Bohemian RFC as we look to deliver an enhanced rugby experience for all our members. Situated within the UL Sports Campus & our facility in Annacotty, our involvement in rugby varies from our own thriving underage structures, to supporting the established rugby programme of a neighbouring school (A School) and the provision of competitive rugby to our adult membership, both male & female within the Energia All-Ireland League.

Therefore, we are looking for a talented individual to join our team, lead, and develop that rugby programme, focusing on participation and competitiveness, all within a financially sustainable environment.

We want to hear from you, if you have the following:

a) strong leadership, communication and management skills

b) a previous coaching background at AIL level

c) a strong track record in player development & coaching

d) experience in elite or amateur sports administration

e) the necessary IRFU coaching accreditation for adult rugby

A competitive salary is on offer for the successful candidate.

To find out more, please contact us by sending an email to ulbohs.dor@gmail.com before 31st May 2020

All discussions/applications are treated in strict confidence.