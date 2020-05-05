Limerick GAA clubs organise Darkness into Light Pieta house fundraisers

Two Limerick GAA clubs are not letting the Covid-19 lockdown get in the way of their fundraising activities for Pieta House.

Mungret St Pauls GAA Club are organising a 48hour Walk/Run in support of Darkness Into Light #Run4Pieta.

It will commence on Thursday May 7 at 5.30am right through to 5.30am on Saturday May 7 in support of Pieta House.

If you & your family can walk or run for 30mins/1hour then please text Kieran on 087 7382441 to book a time slot .

Take a photo of your household taking part in the walk and post it on facebook or twitter or instagram taging Mungret St. Pauls with the #run4pieta Thanks for supporting this vital service in our community at this very difficult time.

Meanwhile Monaleen Camogie are also hosting a 24-hour fundraiser for Pieta House this weekend. Over 60 players and families have taken a 30 min slot each between 7:30pm Friday, May 8 and 7:30pm Saturday, May 9 to run/walk in aid of Pieta House. Please support this worthy cause if you can by clicking on the Go Fund Me Monaleen camogie page. All support is hugely appreciated by Monaleen Camogie Club.