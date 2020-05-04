FAI extend cessation of Football, as local leagues look to July date

The Football Association of Ireland has extended the cessation order for all football under its jurisdiction until May 18 inclusive, following the latest directives from Government and the Department of Health.

The Association have confirmed they will now examine what this lockdown extension and the guidelines published in the Government’s ‘Roadmap For Reopening Society and Business’ mean for all stakeholders at all levels of the game. The FAI will move to evaluate the implications and update stakeholders from all strands of football as soon as feasible.

The Road Map clearly states soccer can return from July 20, if every phase goes to plan, with both the Limerick District League and the Desmond League both both seeking guidance from the FAI as to whether their halted seasons would restart.

While neither local league have confirmed the cessation of their 2019-20 leagues, the fact that the season can now not start until July at the earliest, means players, coaches and administrators can now form a plan of action for the potential return to action.

The decision to extend the cessation order for all football until May 18 has been taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne has again advised the FAI that in the current exceptional circumstances, clubs should not engage in collective training during the cessation period for all football activity under the FAI’s jurisdiction.

The FAI is in constant communication with the Department of Health and UEFA on COVID-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines. The Association advises all members, volunteers and stakeholders to respect the HSE guidelines on social distancing during this pandemic.