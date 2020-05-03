Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

Ahane

3 Cheers for Tony: On behalf of the club we would just like to give a huge shout out to our own Tony Condon! Due to the lockdown the CE scheme has been postponed but Tony continues to keep the pitches cut with the tractor and is also organising collection of the waste grass to keep up with maintenance at the club! Let’s give 3 cheers for Tony! Not all heroes wear capes! Tony cut all the grass today on his own, that’s 5 solid hours of cutting!

There is great credit due to him! Without the work that Tony is doing we wouldn’t be able to go back out on the pitches and play when this is all over so the work he is doing is vital Huge thank you again Tony, you’re some man for one man!

Covid-19 Assistance : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes.

We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

Photos from the archives : We are currently posting photos and clips from the club archives on our social media pages! If anyone has any photos or clips they would like to share with us you can contact Emer on 0864036883

Caherline

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: With the restrictions in place now until May 5th at least, all club activities are still on hold. In addition, we would like to make people aware that our pitch will remain closed for the foreseeable future, we would ask everyone to remain off of it until told otherwise. Thanks for your continued co-operation, stay safe everyone.

MEMORIES: We've been posting some old club pictures over the last few weeks and they've proven very popular. If anyone has any old photos, we'd love to share them on our page - pictures can be emailed to PRO.Caherline.Limerick@Gaa.ie

LIMERICK GAA DRAW: The Limerick Gaa 'win a Mercedes' draw has been pushed out from June 12th to Saturday October 31st; the new deadline for all online sales will be Friday October 16th. If you have purchased a ticket, you do not need to do anything, your purchased ticket remains valid for the draw in October.

Dromin-Athlacca

Facilities: Our club would like to remind members and our community that our facilities remain closed during this COVID 19 pandemic. This includes our GAA pitch and gym. We thank you all for your support as we endeavour to follow the national and international guidelines.

We look forward to re opening our facilities very soon. Our thanks to coaches and mentors who continue to encourage drills and advice on social media platforms. Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa.

This will be a fantastic resource to keep us and our children entertained and active both mentally and physically during this difficult time. There are some interesting challenges for our older population too!

Help: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a “ COVID – 19 Support Group” to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business.

If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

Draw: The Limerick Club Draw as put on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice.

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course.

RIP: Dromin Athlacca GAA club would like to express sincere sympathies to the Scully Family on the sudden passing of Ger. The Scully family have played a pivotal role in all aspects of our club over the years both on and off the pitch. Ger represented our club well when he proudly wore the blue and white. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Scully family at this sad time. Ar dheis De go raibh an anam.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie

The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines, Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs. The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact email: volunteer@limerick.ie

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Healthy Club: We are delighted to be taking part in this GAA initiative and we would really appreciate if you could complete the following survey for your club. It will only take a minute maybe two. Thank you to anyone who has completed it to date. www.surveymonkey.com/r/23XJGHJ

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for the club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we’ll gladly share them.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Monaleen

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advise re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation. Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home.

Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited.

Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

SYMPATHY: It was with deep sadness that everyone at Monaleen GAA Club learned of the passing last week of Liam Dillon’s mam, Lesley Anne Liddane, Raheen Heights, a hugely popular and respected business woman and campaigner in Limerick. Liam was a member of our 2002 squad for many years while his Dad John led the charge. Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the late Lesley Anne Liddane. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on April 23 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 18 and 33. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were P. Ryan, Hazelhall; P Power, @ Tony Power; Fr S. Slattery, @ Tom Gavin; E. McDonnell, Golflinks Road. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Instagram. Thank you for your continued support.

RELIVE CLASSIC GAA GAMES: Reminder that the GAA, in conjunction with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, recently launched the GAA Digital Archive at Croke Park providing free access to past GAA matches to internet users around the world. 113 All-Ireland finals since 1961 are included in the archive and provincial finals from 1961 also feature. The new archive also includes All-Ireland club finals since 1989.

In all, over 500 football and hurling matches were retrieved from broadcasters and information such as date, result, venue, referee, scorers and teams and substitutions was added. This might be useful to all GAA fans during this time of isolation!

Mungret St Pauls

Help: Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times.

We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time. As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community.

Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 ( by Southcourt Hotel) Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar) Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road) Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111 St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106 Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance.

We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe.. We urge all our members and their families to please follow all the protocol that is being asked of you. Please be responsible, cough into your arm, wash your hands properly, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places, especially indoors.

Follow HSE advice, stay at home and ring your doctor if you think you have the virus to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have. Only leave your house if it is a necessary journey and keep to a 2K distance for exercise.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds test centre are by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

RELAY2CROKER : We are delighted to be on board with this great initiative organised by our own Eoghan Mulcahy along with his friend in aid of the Alone charity. All they are asking people to do is run for Alone, you don't have to be volunteered or nominated for this just get out and track your run within your 2K limit. Once you have the run done submit it to the relay2croker.com website and share your story on instagram and make a donation to Alone. Mungret St. Pauls have a team already started and need more runners to get to Croke Park. Best of Luck.

CHILDREN ENTERTAINMENT : We have pictures, crosswords, word searches and mazes on our website www.mungretstpauls.com for our younger members to enjoy.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses. When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house.

The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Patrickswell

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed.

There is no known date for re-opening. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155