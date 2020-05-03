Limerick golfer gives tips on how to play 'home golf' during lockdown

Ger Corrrigan, failed applicant for Rory McIlroys caddy job, former Castletroy golfer of the year and one of the few players who has mastered the art of using a wood out of a bunker gives practical tips for golfers who are unable to access courses during this difficult period.

First World Problems

Before anyone gets all keyboard warrior on me I want to admit that access to golf is a first world problem in this period of uncertainty, anxiety and distress but just like enthusiastic anglers, knitters, bingo players,

If I had a euro for all the times fellow golfers have rang me and said " couldn't they open the course and let us out one at a time" I would have 9 euros! I say "no, we golfers have to play our part and ensure we are as responsible as everybody else."

I have developed a very acceptable solution and just to add to your level of comfort I have tried all of the following over recent weeks , some have been more successful than others.

I am going to demonstrate how you can turn your home in to a golf academy.



The Bath. For those short putts.



There is nothing like putting in the bath to test your nerve. A short five footer with added pressure. The added pressure comes from thinking about your husband, wife, partner, housemate, significant other catching you standing in the bath with a putter.



Downside: Risk of chipping the bath and for those who do not have an adequate drain hole the risk of lost balls must be factored in.



The Clothes Line: The alternative Driving Range.



Take five Duvets and hand them over the clothes lines. Stand back about ten feet. Take 50 balls and drive them furiously at the Duvets. Feel your swing coming back.



Downside: Shots below the duvets may ricochet and result in significant glasshouse damage. Shots above the duvet may enter your neighbours garden at high velocity , such incidents may damage your chances of borrowing a cup of sugar in the near future.



The Garden Bunker: Hours of fun.



Dig a hole 3 feet deep, 5 feet wide and 6 feet long. If your child has a sandpit steal the sand or alternatively flour works as an acceptable alternative. Climb in with 50 balls and open the club face and start hitting. you will be amazed at how quickly you will get that swing back.



Downside: If you are using flour and practicing in the rain you are likely to feel slightly doughy.



Up the Stairs: Chipping accuracy.



Wait until your life partner, significant other, husband, wife, housemate, leave. Place 50 balls at the foot of the stairs. Your goal is to land 50 chips on the landing.



Downside: Significant damage to photos , pictures and other items handing along the wall going up the stairs as well as damage to banisters, walls and doors on the landing.



The Washing machine: A Rory McIlroy Special.



Rory perfected this. He could open a washing machine door and chipp balls accurately in to it from 15 feet. Now it's your chance to use this wonderful training tool. Open your washing machine door and take out 50 soft pro vS (PLEASE DO NOT USE ULTRAS , TOP FLITES OR PINNACLES) and test your accuracy.



Downside: Significant cosmetic and structural damage to your machine.

Tip: Remember to remove the balls after practicing as failure to do so may result in loud knocking sounds in the machine.



Follow the simple tips above and you will feel like you are holidaying in a golf resort.