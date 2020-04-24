Limerick Leader Weekend GAA Notes

Ahane

Covid-19 Assistance : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes.

We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

Photos from the archives : Over the coming week we will be posting photos from the archives over the last number of years in the club. The photos can be found on our social media pages! Facebook is Ahane GAA Club, Twitter is @AhaneGaaClub, Instagram @ahanegaaclub.

Gerry Piggot Collection : We are very proud to have Gerry Piggot’s amazing collection of GAA memorabilia on display in the Limerick.ie Limerick Museum! Just some of the items on display in the collection are Mick Mackey’s Hurley from the 1940 All Ireland and a photo of Mick and his brother John Mackey in 1940. A video recorded prior to Covid-19 can be found on our facebook or the Sporting Limerick Facebook page that goes through some of the history of Limerick GAA! The collection is definitely worth a visit once we get back to normality!

Crecora-Manister

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The local club are reaching out to the Crecora and Manister community and offering our support to those who may require assistance at this time.

The following people have volunteered to co-ordinate and will help where they can. Others in the club are also available as required. Please spread this message in the Crecora and Manister community, especially to the elderly and vulnerable. Examples of where volunteers can help is collecting medicines, groceries or fuel. If required, don’t hesitate to get in touch on 0879541547.

COACHING PACKS: While at home over the Covid 19 period be sure to have a look at our fantastic home coaching and skills packs developed by our coaching officer Ger Hickey which are full of coaching advice and ideas for parents of under 6s, 8s, 10s and 12s. These, along with a videos, are available on the Facebook page.

COLOURING COMPETITION: Another reminder to get the entries in for the colouring competition. There will be a prize for the best U6, U8, U10 & U12. You can pick any picture or you can submit them all. To enter the competition please send a good quality picture with your child’s name and age on the entry to hickeyger2@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 086 0405003. We will post the competition entries on our club Facebook page. The prizes will be given out when we are all back in the pitch. The standard is very high so get those entries in!

Dromin-Athlacca

Help: Our club committee is committed to helping people in our community. Dromin Athlacca GAA has set up a “ COVID – 19 Support Group” to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business.

If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic don’t hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel.

All Volunteers are Garda Vetted and adhere to HSE guidelines. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

Many thanks to coaches and mentors who continue to encourage drills and advice on social media platforms. Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa. This will be a fantastic resource to keep us and our children entertained and active both mentally and physically during this difficult time. There are some interesting challenges for our older population too!

Draw: The Limerick Club Draw as put on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice.

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course.

Best wishes: Dromin Athlacca GAA club would like to wish our members and all in our community good health at this difficult time.

Even though we are a small community, we have many club members and parishioners who are working hard in the front line.

We salute you and are very grateful for the sacrifices you make to help in the fight against COVID 19. In the community we ask that everyone continue to adhere to the National and HSE guidelines of social distancing and be mindful of the vulnerable around us. Stay Safe everyone.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie

The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines, Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs.

The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact email: volunteer@limerick.ie

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick.

We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. Well done to all who took part in Shine your light on Saturday 11th April 2020. We are all in this together and we all need to do our bit.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Kildimo- Pallaskenry

Community Covid-19 Update : As Covid 19 continues to exert its grip on the community, we in the Club want to again reassure everyone in the parish that we are available to help in any way. Please do not hesitate to contact Noel O'Dea 0876278022 or Robert Holmes 0878131360. The Club, in conjunction with the Community Council, have a huge amount of volunteers who are all willing to help and will follow the strict HSE Guidelines.

KDGAA Facebook Page : The Club has been using this time to put old team Photos or our Facebook page on a daily basis. We are very grateful to everyone who has sent us photos, if you have any you would like published please sent via whatsapp to the above numbers or email pro.kdgaa@gmail.com. Its great to look back at these photos are a great source of enjoyment for a lot of people. We have also been publishing a daily club player profile. Well done to Cedric Laffan for organising this, a lot of the details are very amusing and give a great insight into our players. Just search for KDGAA on Facebook.

Monaleen

HEALTHY CLUB: Healthy Club Committee member, Scott Murphy (MISCP) is the principal therapist at InMotion Chartered Physiotherapy. He is offering a free online 60 minute exercise class to all members of Monaleen GAA Community, their friends and family. The class is a mix of mobility, strength and aerobic training. It is pitched at all fitness levels. It is suggested that if anyone has any pre-existing health issues they consult their GP prior to commencing any exercise program. The class will take place on Tuesday @11:30am on the InMotion Facebook page

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advise re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation. Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited.

Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on April 16 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 24, 25 and 32. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were P. Kilcoyne, Foxhollow; P. McMahon, Cherryfield; P. Ryan Castlemara; S. Moylan, Mount Green. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Instagram. Thank you for your continued support.

Mungret St Pauls

Help: Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times. We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time.

As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 ( by Southcourt Hotel) Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar) Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road) Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111 St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106 Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance. We are here to help so please just ask.

Please stay safe.. We urge all our members and their families to please follow all the protocol that is being asked of you. Please be responsible, cough into your arm, wash your hands properly, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places, especially indoors.

Follow HSE advice, stay at home and ring your doctor if you think you have the virus to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have. Only leave your house if it is a necessary journey and keep to a 2K distance for exercise. The LIT Gaelic Grounds test centre are by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

CHILDREN ENTERTAINMENT : We have pictures, crosswords, word searches and mazes on our website www.mungretstpauls.com for our younger members to enjoy.

REELING IN THE YEARS : We are currently rerunning memories of past events in the club. Keep an eye on our social media for our past happy memories. If you have any memories please email mungretgaa@gmail.com or whats app 085-8679962

CLUB LOTTO : Club Lotto draws are suspended until further notice. For people playing online and for those that have paid in advance, your entries will carry forward and still be valid for the next draw.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses. When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house.

The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Pallasgreen

SHINE YOUR LIGHT: On Easter Saturday night the country came together to show solidarity for all those who lost loved to COVID and also to the front line workers who put their lives at risk daily. Pallasgreen GAA showed their support by switching on the floodlights to illuminate the club grounds.

SUSPENSION OF ALL GAA ACTIVITY: The GAA has confirmed that all activity under the GAA remit remains suspended until further notice. Following the instructions of the Government and in the interest of public health.

This includes all training sessions, matches or gatherings of any kind for all ages. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those you. Stay safe and Stay well.

RELIVE CLASSIC GAA GAMES: The GAA inconjunction with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland launched the GAA Digital Archive at Croke Park providing free access to pass GAA matches to internet users around the world. In all over 500 football and hurling matches were retrieved from broadcasters and information such as date, result, venue, referee, scorers and teams and substitutions was added. This maybe useful to all GAA fans during this time of isolation. Go to www.gaa.ie

REFURBISHMENT OF DRESSING ROOMS: Prior to the breakout of the Coronavirus the Club dressing rooms underwent some major changes. The project was almost completed before all clubs grounds were closed. The works brought the dressing rooms up to modern standards and the surrounds in immaculate condition. Please God it wont be long more before we can get out and about enjoying our national pastime.

MEMBERSHIP: Club membership is now due and can be obtained from Registrar Tony Greene (Jnr). Adults €20 and players €30 to be paid before 31st March 2020

Patrickswell

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed. There is no known date for re-opening. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155