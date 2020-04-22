FAI join Boots to help vulnerable patients

The Football Association of Ireland have teamed up with Boots Ireland to help to deliver medicines to vulnerable patients. FAI Development Officers around the country will volunteer their time to collect prescriptions and deliver them to the homes of people unable to make that journey.

Nissan Ireland, through their ongoing support of grassroots football, will be providing cars to a number of the Development Officers to help with this initiative.

Over 30 different stores will be involved across 13 counties as the Development Officers showcase that their role in community development can continue even when the football is on hold.

With support from the various local authorities, the Development Officers have volunteered to play their part in helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: “This is a brilliant initiative by Boots and one which the FAI are delighted to support. Our Development Officers are at the very heart of sport in their communities and this programme offers them an opportunity to help those feeling the effects of the lockdown in a real and practical way. I applaud our Development Officers for their participation in a wonderful initiative from our partners at Boots. Also, we have received fantastic support from Nissan, who supply cars to many of our Development Officers to support this initiative.”

FAI Medical Director, Alan Byrne, said: “The current COVID-19 pandemic has made such an impact on the day-to-day lives of so many. This programme will be a great benefit to those in lockdown who simply cannot get out to collect their prescriptions. I applaud Boots and the FAI for the initiative and I thank all the Development Officers who are giving their time and energy to this programme.”

Director of Pharmacy at Boots Ireland, Caoimhe McAuley, commented: “Pharmacy is at the frontline of providing health care in local communities and we want to do all we can to help our patients, customers and colleagues through this very difficult time.

“We are proud to work with the FAI Development Officers who have so generously volunteered their time in supporting vulnerable people in their communities. We are also encouraged by the level of kindness out there, whether its through organisations like the FAI, through our local authorities and also through our suppliers, who continue to support initiatives we have underway to help our patients, customers and colleagues at this time.”

Republic of Ireland Women’s Senior Team captain and Boots Ireland Ambassador, Katie McCabe, said: “It's really inspiring to see communities coming together at this challenging time and it's great to see the FAI Development Officers volunteering to assist Boots with looking after those who need it the most.”

To avail of the service, patients or a family member simply need to call their local Boots pharmacy (Click here to see) for more information.