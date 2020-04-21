Sports Minister Shane Ross joins online meeting of EU Sports Ministers

The Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, today joined an informal video conference meeting of the Sports Ministers of Europe to exchange information and practices which are taking place or being considered by Member States in relation to the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on sporting organisations. The Council meeting was organised by the Croatian EU Presidency to discuss the implications of the pandemic on sport throughout Europe.

Minister Ross said: “If ever there was a need for sport across the EU to come together and cooperate, this is surely the time. We are collectively dealing with the fallout of sporting events coming to a sudden halt. In Ireland, as elsewhere, the impact has been enormous, but it is heartening to see the positive role sporting bodies and clubs are making to support the health service and vulnerable people in their communities.

Today’s Council meeting was a great opportunity to hear first-hand the impact across Europe and the measures being taken by Governments to support sporting bodies and clubs. We know that the journey ahead must necessarily be gradual and guided by the public health experts. We can learn from the experiences of other countries in navigating our way back to the sporting activities that people love, whether as active participants or as spectators. We are all together in sport.”