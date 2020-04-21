Former Munster Rugby player helps launch #BigRugbyRun

The Big Rugby Run, a virtual team relay challenge event being held on Saturday May 9 and targeting the Irish grassroots rugby community, was launched online at www.thebigrugbyrun.com today. The initiative, the brainchild of PSA Academies Director and former Munster Rugby and Leicester Tigers star Johne Murphy, is looking to raise significant funds for Feed The Heroes (www.feedtheheroes.com), as they continue to #fuelthefrontline fighting the battle against COVID-19 across Ireland.

#TheBigRugbyRun will involve current or past rugby teams, from Minis Under 10s age group up to retired veterans, registering to run or walk a virtual relay over the half marathon (21km) or full marathon (42km) distance, whilst still observing the Government guidelines regarding social distancing and staying within 2kms of home.

Each team will be set the challenge of raising a minimum of €50 for Feed The Heroes, with all underage teams participating going into a free-to-enter post-event Grand Prize Draw to win prizes from some leading sports and other brands.

Speaking from home earlier today, ex-Munster player and Newbridge College SCT Head Coach Johne Murphy said “We’re delighted to launch #TheBigRugbyRun and hope that it gives young and older rugby teams and people from across the country an ideal opportunity to get back in touch with each other, commit to a physical challenge and raise money for a fantastic cause. We’re all missing the usual end-of-season excitement now more than ever but hopefully #TheBigRugbyRun can help to mark the end of season with something unique and fitting for the times that we’re in. We’re excited to be extending our support of Feed The Heroes through this event and are hoping #TheBigRugbyRun will help raise more money for the fund.”

Feed The Heroes, founder Cian O’Flaherty said; “We continue to be amazed by the generosity of the Irish public in supporting the Feed The Heroes campaign and we’re delighted to be part of another exciting initiative in #TheBigRugbyRun. We’ve seen great support from rugby people like Bernard Jackman and Joe Schmidt over the last few weeks and we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing a lot of rugby people on #TheBigRugbyRun ‘starting line’ on Saturday 9 May, tagging their clubs, friends & ourselves on social media as they pass the virtual baton from runner to runner.”

For more information on #TheBigRugbyRun, visit www.thebigrugbyrun.com, email us on info@thebigrugbyrun.com or call us on freephone 1800 938772.

To donate to the Feed The Heroes fund log onto www.feedtheheroes.com