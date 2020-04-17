Camogie association confirm May 5 extension, but plan to

Upon advice from the relevant state authorities including the HSE, the Camogie Association will extend its current suspension of all Camogie activities until Tuesday May 5 (inclusive) or as further advised, however, in a positive step, the association admitted, "it is our intention to complete all competitions planned for the year"

The Association’s Ard Chomhairle has also approved a 10% pay deferral in coming months for the Camogie Association staff team as part of cost-saving measures.

The staff team continue to provide support, education and upskilling opportunities to our members through utilising online technology. The Camogie Association added that it is delighted with engagement levels amongst members with supports provided across all aspects of the Association's activity, from coaching and safeguarding to contingency planning.

Further updates will be issued in due course.