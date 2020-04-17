Munster Rugby stars turn creative for Jack and Jill Foundation

Munster Rugby players are this week supporting the province’s nominated charity, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, by adding their own original art to the annual public art initiative ‘Incognito’.

The initiative sees postcard-sized original artwork made by acclaimed artists and public figures on sale for the same price of €50, with each sale funding 3 hours of home nursing support.

Twenty-five members of the Munster squad have contributed to this year’s campaign, including Captain Peter O’Mahony, Billy Holland, Chris Farrell, Tadhg Beirne, Niall Scannell and Joey Carbery.

Every original piece of art is sold on a first-come-first served basis raising money for vital home nursing care for children with life-limiting conditions.

With every piece priced the same, the identity of the artist is only revealed after the piece of art has been bought and received.

With 1,814 original art pieces in the collection, the players are in esteemed company with donations made by well-known artists and music stars including Robert Ballagh, Helen Steele, Bono, Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Maser, Alice Maher and Peter Curling.

This fantastic initiative provides a unique opportunity to secure a beautiful piece of art, worth well in excess of the €50 price tag, while also supporting a great cause.

Part One Artworks will be available to buy online from Friday April 24 at 10am and can be previewed online at https://incognitostore.ie/

Part Two Artworks will take place later this year in September. Once Part One is completed it will be confirmed if Part Two will go ahead in the Lavit Gallery, Cork or if it will also be online. (Please note Part 2 features most of the players selected pieces in the exhibition, alongside national and international artists).

In a matter of weeks, fundraising at the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation has been devastated by Covid19, and your help in supporting the above initiative is greatly appreciated.

Throughout this crisis, Jack & Jill's specialist home nursing and end of life care continues, with over 30% of families still in receipt of home visits from their regular nurse or carer. For the remainder, who have been self-isolating for some time, the nursing team provides phone and video support to help parent carers keep their sick child safe and well cared for at home, where they belong.

If supporters are unable to contribute to the ‘Incognito’ public art initiative there are other ways to donate to such a great cause.

The charity is urging the public to donate €4 by texting the words We Care to 50300, or to donate online at www.jackandjill.ie