Virgin Media 'answer Ireland's call' with weekend of rugby

Virgin Media Sport are bringing the feel-good factor back with a weekend celebrating some of Irish Rugby’s most memorable moments including the 2018 Grand Slam triumph, the dramatic 2009 success in Cardiff and the Croke Park win over England.

At 8pm on Friday night on Virgin Media Sport, we bring you up to date with the story of the 2020 Six Nations Championship so far, despite defeat to England, Andy Farrell’s side are still in the title hunt with two games to play.

At 10pm we turn the clock back to 2009 with the nail-biting Six Nations decider with Wales in Cardiff as Declan Kidney’s men sealed Ireland’s first Grand Slam since 1948.

Saturday from 8pm features a trio of Twickenham triumphs for Ireland, beginning with the 2004 win over the then World Champions. Followed at 9pm with 2006 success as Shane Horgan stretched for victory and the 2010 victory, courtesy of Tommy Bowe’s late try.

It is a Grand Slam Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media Sport looking back on the five in row to land the 2018 Grand Slam, the stunning drop goal win over France, the demolition of Italy, Wales and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium and securing the Grand Slam on St Patrick’s Day at the home of England rugby.

FRIDAY 17th VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT

8PM: IRELAND'S CALL: SIX NATIONS 2020

9PM: IRELAND'S CALL: IRELAND v ENGLAND 2007

10PM: IRELAND'S CALL: WALES v IRELAND 2009

SATURDAY 18th VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT

8PM: IRELAND'S CALL: ENGLAND v IRELAND 2004

9PM: IRELAND'S CALL: ENGLAND v IRELAND 2006

10PM: IRELAND'S CALL: ENGLAND v IRELAND 2010

SUNDAY 19th VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT

6PM: GRAND SLAM SUNDAY: FRANCE v IRELAND 2018

7PM: GRAND SLAM SUNDAY: IRELAND v ITALY 2018

8PM: GRAND SLAM SUNDAY: IRELAND v WALES 2018

9PM: GRAND SLAM SUNDAY: IRELAND v SCOTLAND 2018

10PM: GRAND SLAM SUNDAY: ENGLAND v IRELAND 2018