Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Club Notes

Ahane

Happy Easter : We hope everyone in the club and the wider community had a great Easter despite the current situation. We hope to see you all back playing soon when this has all passed.

Covid-19 : Following on from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement that the restrictions will continue until May 5th, all club action is still cancelled and the club remains closed. Please respect this and do not come down to the pitches for any reason.

Active Limerick Hub : Limerick Sports Partnership have launched the Active Limerick Hub! You can head to the Limerick Sports Partnership website where you will find resources, ideas, and information that will help you and those that live with you to stay active during Covid-19!

There are six categories which include home workouts and children’s activities & family fun! Each week there will be new content posted on the website so make sure you keep an eye out!

You can follow LSP on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram you’ll find them @limericksports If you and your household decide to do some of the activities on the website be sure to take a picture and post it with the #ActiveLimerick and tag @limericksports.

As always please stick to the guidelines set out by the HSE!

Condolences : Michael Lenihan RIP. Father of Norma Carr and Marie Silke. Father-in-law to Owen Silke and Colum Carr & grandfather to Anna Rose and David Carr who are active members in the club.

Our deepest condolences from all in Ahane GAA to the Carr and Silke families. Funeral will take place privately in Kanturk and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.

If you would like to send your condolences to the family you can do so on the RIP.ie website. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dilis.

Good News: On behalf of Ahane GAA Club we would like to congratulate Conor, Leanne, and Aisling Quirke on the birth of beautiful baby Caitlin! Congratulations to all the Callinan and Quirke families, a welcomed piece of good news for us all!

Gerry Piggot Collection: We are very proud to have Gerry Piggot’s amazing collection of GAA memorabilia on display in the Limerick.ie Limerick Museum!

Just some of the items on display in the collection are Mick Mackey’s Hurley from the 1940 All Ireland and a photo of Mick and his brother John Mackey in 1940.

A video recorded prior to Covid-19 can be found on our facebook or the Sporting Limerick Facebook page that goes through some of the history of Limerick GAA!

The collection is definitely worth a visit once we get back to normality!

Frontline Workers : On behalf of Ahane GAA Club we would like to say a massive thank you to all those working on the frontline during Covid-19.

We appreciate all the work you are doing and will continue to do over the coming weeks. To all those in the club who are working on the frontline we salute you and we are extremely proud of you.

Ballysteen

Suspension of Activities: The GAA have confirmed that all activity is still suspended due to the Coronavirus.

This includes Under Age to Senior Level encompassing training, matches and team gatherings. 1) All GAA Club games, training and team events at all ages and grades are postponed.

2) GAA Injury Benefit Fund cover and Public Liability insurance cover is suspended, in respect of any playing or training activity undertaken by GAA Clubs or members or undertaken on club property.

3) The Club may continue to facilitate normal community and recreational use of its pitches and playing areas by members.

4) Clubs should also promote physical distancing. Please remember to practice best hygiene & social standards as guided by the HSE.

Further notices as directed from The GAA in regards resumption of activities will be posted as soon as it is available.

Shine A Light : On Saturday night at 9pm, we turned on the floodlights at our club grounds. This was part of a nationwide initiative to honour all those sick, those who have sadly passed away along with the healthcare workers and frontline staff who are working through this time.

Fundraiser for UHL : Our joint fundraiser with Monaleen was a massive success raising just over €6000 for Front Line workers. On behalf of the Club, we thank everyone who donated and shared the fundraiser. We are working on donating the money and hope to do so in the next few weeks.

Service to the Elderly : Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the elderly and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead.

All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this.

Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available.

Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) Eamon Purcell (087 9382972) Ballysteen John Neville (087 6505469) Alan Kehoe (087 1237562)

County Club Championship Update : Limerick GAA have confirmed that all Club Championship matches scheduled for April have been postponed.

When rescheduled, we will update our media channels. We are in unprecedented times and now we must show our strength as a community and club. Please follow the guidelines as set out by the HSE.

If you feel unwell or display any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties) related to COVID-19 contact your GP and remember to self isolate from those around you until necessary.

Easter Football Camp : Due to the current situation, the Easter Football Camp that was planned to be hosted by Danny Neville has had to be cancelled. This is line with Public Health advice. However, on our Social Media platforms, Danny will be presenting quick tips and challenges so please keep an eye out on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for further updates.

Social Media : Follow us on our social media platforms facebook: Ballysteen GAA twitter: @BallysteenGAA instagram: @ballysteen.gaa

Caherline

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: With the restrictions in place now until early May, all club activities are still on hold. In addition, we would like to make people aware that our pitch will remain closed for the foreseeable future, we would ask everyone to remain off of it until told otherwise.

Thanks for your continued co-operation; stay safe everyone, please God it won't be long before we're out & about again and back in the hurling field.

MEMORIES: We've been posting some old club pictures over the last few weeks and they've proven very popular. If anyone has any old photos, we'd love to share them on our page - pictures can be emailed to PRO.Caherline.Limerick@Gaa.ie

Crecora-Manister

PITCH CLOSURE: Just a reminder that the pitch remains closed to everyone for the foreseeable future. We thank all our members for their cooperation in this regard and we hope it will be back full of life and activity very soon.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The local club are reaching out to the Crecora and Manister community and offering our support to those who may require assistance at this time.

The following people have volunteered to co-ordinate and will help where they can. Others in the club are also available as required.

Please spread this message in the Crecora and Manister community, especially to the elderly and vulnerable. Examples of where volunteers can help is collecting medicines, groceries or fuel. If required, don’t hesitate to get in touch on 0879541547.

COACHING PACKS: While at home over the Covid 19 period be sure to have a look at our fantastic home coaching and skills packs developed by our coaching officer Ger Hickey which are full of coaching advice and ideas for parents of under 6s, 8s and 10s. These, along with a video, are available right here on the Facebook page.

COLOURING COMPETITION: Another reminder to get the entries in for the colouring competition. There will be a prize for the best U6, U8, U10 & U12. You can pick any picture or you can submit them all.

To enter the competition please send a good quality picture with your child’s name and age on the entry to hickeyger2@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 086 0405003. We will post the competition entries on our club Facebook page. The prizes will be given out when we are all back in the pitch. The standard is very high so get those entries in!

GENERAL: We would like to wish all our members and the wider Crecora and Manister community all the best at this difficult and trying time. Stay safe and hopefully this too will pass. Beidh lá eile ag an bPaorach.

Dromin-Athlacca

Easter: We hope you all had a lovely Easter. We know it has not been like other Easters, nevertheless,we hope it was a safe and happy one.

As per national guidelines, our facilities remain closed during this COVID 19 pandemic. This includes our GAA pitch and gym.

Our thanks to coaches and mentors who continue to encourage activity by devising drills and tips on our social media platforms. Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa.

This will be a fantastic resource to keep us and our children entertained and active both mentally and physically during this difficult time. The Limerick GAA facebook page is continuing to entertain us with activities galore for all ages to enjoy.

Dromin Athlacca Gaa club is as always committed to helping people in our community. A “ COVID – 19 Support Group” has been set up to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business.

If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel.

Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

Draw: The Limerick Club Draw remains on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice.

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course. Stay Safe everyone and please follow the HSE and recommended National Guidelines to wash hands regularly, avoid crowded areas and continue to maintain social distancing of 2m.

Please contact your GP if you are concerned about symptoms and remember your GP and emergency services are still operational for any health query you may have, even unrelated to COVID-19

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie

The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines, Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs.

The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact email: volunteer@limerick.ie

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. Well done to all who took part in Shine your light on Saturday 11th April 2020. We are all in this together and we all need to do our bit.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

Club Limerick Draw: Membership for 2020 is now open for renewal and new members. €10 per month, 10 draws, 30 super prizes to be won EVERY month from €10,000 to €100. Also, this year there is an Exclusive Star Prize every month. First Star Prize is a family bank holiday weekend in Centre Parcs. Contact Pat Foley our club draw coordinator on 086-8593838, online at www.limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw/, call Siobhan Scanlon 061-335516 or 087-3520395. The draw has been postponed due to the current situation.

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Monaleen

FUNDRAISER FOR FRONT LINE STAFF: A big thanks to all those who supported the recent fundraising initiative organised by Monaleen and Ballysteen GAA Clubs to help raise funds to purchase equipment and supplies that are needed at this moment for our Front Line Staff at University Hospital, Limerick.

The fundraiser realised a fantastic sum of €6,000. Preparations have been made to have the money be donated to UHL. Monaleen and Ballysteen GAA clubs were due to open their respective Limerick Senior Football Championship campaigns against each other earlier in the month.

However, with the fixture postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the clubs decided to come together with the aim of raising funds for the frontline hospital staff.

Both clubs are grateful to all who supported this initiative and showed solidarity with our medical professionals who are working tirelessly throughout this current National Public Health Emergency.

SHINE YOUR LIGHT: The floodlights at Monaleen GAA Club were programmed to come on for 30 minutes on Saturday night last. As part of the initiative, people of all ages from all parts of Ireland as well as a number of sports clubs, took part in the campaign in a gesture of hope and solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advise re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation.

Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited.

Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

CONDOLENCES: It is with great sadness that all in Monaleen GAA Club learned of the sudden passing of Ted Collins, Monaleen Road. Deepest sympathy to Ted’s wife Nancy, son David, daughter Ann-Marie, daughter-in-law Marie, son in law David and his grand children Rory and Enda who play with the club, relatives and friends. A memorial mass to celebrate Ted’s life will take place at a later date. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on April 9 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 15, 17, 30 and 32.

Winners of the €50 lucky dips were P. Ryan, Ballysimon; R O'Shaughnessy, Newtown; A. Staunton, Castletroy Hts; C. Donegan, O.S.R. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Instagram. Thank you for your support.

RELIVE CLASSIC GAA GAMES: The GAA, in conjunction with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, launched the GAA Digital Archive at Croke Park providing free access to past GAA matches to internet users around the world.

113 All-Ireland finals since 1961 are included in the archive and provincial finals from 1961 also feature. The new archive also includes All-Ireland club finals since 1989.

In all, over 500 football and hurling matches were retrieved from broadcasters and information such as date, result, venue, referee, scorers and teams and substitutions was added. This might be useful to all GAA fans during this time of isolation! Go to www.gaa.ie

Mungret St Pauls

Help: Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times. We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time. As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community.

Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 ( by Southcourt Hotel), Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar), Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road), Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111, St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106, Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance.

We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe.. We urge all our members and their families to please follow all the protocol that is being asked of you.

Please be responsible, cough into your arm, wash your hands properly, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places, especially indoors.

Follow HSE advice, stay at home and ring your doctor if you think you have the virus to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have. Only leave your house if it is a necessary journey and keep to a 2K distance for exercise.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds test centre are by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

CHILDREN ENTERTAINMENT: We will be posting pictures, crosswords, word searches and mazes on our website for our younger members to enjoy in the coming days.

REELING IN THE YEARS: We are currently rerunning memories of past events in the club. Keep an eye on our social media for our past happy memories. If you have any memories please email mungretgaa@gmail.com or whats app 085-8679962

CLUB LOTTO: Club Lotto draws are suspended until further notice. For people playing online and for those that have paid in advance, your entries will carry forward and still be valid for the next draw.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses.

When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house. The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Na Piarsaigh

COVID 19 COMMUNITY RESPONSE GROUP : The Covid 19 community repsonse group are actiuvely working in association with all local groups to ensure the vunerable and those cocooning are being looked after.

As part of this group Na Piarsaigh GAA Club are playing their part with over 30 people making themselves available for such tasks as needed.

If you need assistance with shopping, prescription pick up or just a chat please call the freephone number and they will talk you through the details 1800 832 005.

SHINE A LIGHT : Last Saturday night at 9pm the country came together to show solidarity for all those who lost loved on e to Covid 19 and also to all the front line workers who put their lives at risk daily. We at Na Piarsaigh GAA club showed our support by switching on our floodlights, a small gesture to show our respect and support.

SUSPENSION OF ALL GAA ACTIVITY : The GAA has confirmed that all activity under the GAA banner are now suspended until further notice.

This includes all training sessions, matches or gatherings of any kind for all ages. Please adhere to these guideline and practise your hand washing and social distancing standards. However there is noithing stopping you from practising at home. Why not make a home video and send it online to @napgaa or directly to the club PRO at pro.napiarsaigh.limerick@gaa.ie

NEWS : We regret to inform you of the recent bereavements Ethna Boylan sister of lifelong club sponsor Peter Boylan Margaret Richardson mother of Matthew and grandmother of Conor and Kieran Imelda O Connor wife of Tom and mom of John Ar dheis De go raibh ainm dilis We hope everyone had a pleasant Easter holiday period and loads of chocolate was consumed. Please stay patient during these tough times and please stay safe by practising social distancing and ewas the hands

SOCIAL MEDIA : Keep up to date with all the latest news on Na Piarsaigh by logging on to the website at www.napiarsaighgaa.com Facebook @napiarsaigh.gaa Twitter @napgaa

Patrickswell

SHINE YOUR LIGHT: On Easter Saturday, the club illuminated the clubhouse at 9pm in support of frontline workers. Paul Foley played "Limerick You're a Lady" on his accordion in the company of John McDermott and PJ O'Grady.

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed and will remain closed until 19th April 2020 at a minimum. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155