WATCH: Limerick's 1973 All-Ireland Final win - Available on GAA.ie

A day that lives long in the memory for those that were there and looms large in the minds of those who were told about it, Limerick's 1973 All-Ireland win over Kilkenny is now available to watch, in full, on GAA.ie

Just click here to watch Limerick's seven point win over the hurling royalty that is Kilkenny. Names such Bennis, Grimes, Rea and Cregan can be watched and admired in their pomp. A truly brilliant piece of archive from our national games governing body.

Enjoy - Just click here to watch: