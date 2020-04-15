Betting: Agustin Pichot shortens in race to take over World Rugby chairmanship

World Rugby vice-chairman and former scrum-half Agustin Pichot announced this week, he has launched a last-minute bid to become the new World Rugby Chairman.

Soon after Pichot made his announcement, punters requested odds on the Argentinian to replace the current chairman Bill Beaumont, who is standing for re-election in next month’s vote.

BoyleSports initially offered odds of 2/1 on Pichot, but those odds were quickly trimmed into 6/4 soon after the market was made available. Bill Beaumont is 8/15 to be re-elected.

The election is due to take place on 26 April by an electronic vote with an announcement of the results on 12 May.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Pichot won 71 caps for the Pumas and played club rugby in Europe for Bristol, Stade Francais, and Racing and now the World Rugby vice-chairman wants to replace Bill Beaumont. We initially offered odds of 2/1 for Pichot to win the vote, but those odds were cut into 6/4 following sustained support. Beaumont is 8/15 to remain as chairman.”