GAA, Camogie Association and the LGFA offer Q&A session with Leinster's Stuart Lancaster

To help coaches while the country is on lockdown and there are no sessions or games, the GAA, An Cumann Camogaíochta and the LGFA have created a series of coach development sessions to take place over the coming weeks. The sessions will run every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm.

The sessions will be along two separate formats. Every Tuesday there will be a live Questions and Answers session with a coach. Any participants in the Q&A will have an opportunity to view the coach delivering a session from the GAA Games Development Conference over the last couple of years and submit their questions via the registration form for the coach to answer live.

Today’s coaching Q&A session will be delivered by Stuart Lancaster, Senior Coach of the Leinster Rugby team.

Q and A Series 3

Date: Tuesday, April 14 at 7.30pm (Irish Time)

Topic: The Coach: Principal or Principled?

Stuart Lancaster delivered a Key Note address at the GAA Games Development Conference in 2018 entitled ‘The Coach: Principal or Principled’.

To access the presentation that Stuart delivered that day, and to inform questions that you might have for Stuart visit here:

Speaker: Stuart Lancaster

Stuart Lancaster is the Senior Coach of the Leinster Rugby team. He is a former England Head Coach at Senior level, and the English RFU’s Elite Rugby Director. As a player, he played for Scotland at Students, U.19 and U. 21 level. He is one of the most accomplished coaches in sport and has consulted with and learned from a variety of sports.