Limerick star claims Basketball Ireland player of the year award

The Basketball Ireland Annual Awards and President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards for the 2019/20 season have been announced today. With Dublin and Cork teams dominating the awards from Super League to Division One, there is one Limerick winner among the list today. Jodie Waite of Limerick Scorpions, named the Wheelchair Basketball Female Player of the Year, while Derek Hegarty of Rebel Wheelers has been named the Wheelchair Basketball Men’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

The awards will be presented at the Hall of Fame and Annual Awards ceremony, which is currently due to be held on Saturday, May 30th, at Croke Park. Please note this date is subject to change depending on Covid-19.

In the Men’s Super League, Belfast Star has been awarded all of the top honours, with Delaney Blaylock scooping the Player of the Year award, CJ Fulton winning the Young Player of the Year - for the second year in a row - and head coach, Adrian Fulton announced as Coach of the Year. Indeed, CJ will collect three awards on the day, as he was also voted the Schools U19 Boys Player of the Year (also for the second year in a row) and the Area Boards U18 Boys Player of the Year.

In the Women’s Super League, guard Shrita Parker of Ambassador UCC Glanmire has been crowned Player of the Year, while league champions, DCU Mercy, has picked up the two other awards, with Rachel Huijsdens named as the Young Player of the Year and coach Mark Ingle awarded the Coach of the Year.

In the Men’s Division One, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig has won all three awards with Andre Nation winning the Player of the Year award for the second year in a row, Dylan Corkery is the Young Player of the Year for the third year in a row, while coach, Kieran O’Sullivan has been named the Coach of the Year following a superb season that saw the Cork side crowned league and Cup champions.

In the Women’s Division One, Edel Thornton of Trinity Meteors has been named the Player of the Year, Ciara Byrne of Portlaoise Panthers has secured the Young Player of the Year award, while Trinity Meteors’ head coach, Vinny O’Keeffe has won the Coach of the Year award following a big season for the club that saw them crowned league champions and Northern Conference winners. Both Edel and Ciara will pick up a second award on the day as Edel has also been named the NBCC Colleges Division One Female Player of the Year for her role with Trinity College Dublin, while Ciara has been awarded the Schools U19 Girls Player of the Year following a hugely successful year with Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise.

Elsewhere, Portlaoise Panthers has been named the Area Board Club of the Year.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards were also revealed today with Pat Critchley, Frank Cashman and Ann Diffney announced as this year’s recipients.