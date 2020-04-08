GAA provide guidelines for online training sessions

The GAA have this week issued guidelines relating to the safe and secure staging of on-line training sessions for our players and teams. Included were protocols around organising these sessions, outlining the safeguards that must be adhered to when staging this type of activity and a guide to using ‘Microsoft Teams’, an online collaboration tool which is available to holders of official GAA email addresses and can be used to organise club activities with members.

The communication was made with the intention of providing best practice to our Units and the information issued can be found and downloaded from clicking here:

Coaches were also encouraged to register and access the FMS/ABC Have a Ball Resources on GAA Learning site https://learning.gaa.ie/coachingresources where additional coaching and skills resources are available to download.