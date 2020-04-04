Limerick Leader GAA Weekly Notes

Ahane

Covid-19 : In accordance with the announcement made by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD the club will remained closed until Sunday April 19th inclusive. The clubhouse, bar, dressing rooms, gym, ball wall, and pitches are all closed so please do not come down to the pitch for any reason be that to walk around the pitch or to have a puck around, the pitches are closed.

The club is closed to all recreational activity and we would ask that you respect this. As always this is an ever changing situation so we will keep you all updated as best we can and the situation will be reviewed come April 19th.

We would like to thank you all at this stage for your co-operation and support during these hard times. However, you can keep active at home, there is loads of hurling and football challenges on social media and Peter Nash is posting daily videos with tips and skills for underage players so you can keep training at home!

Make sure you are following us on twitter @AhaneGAAClub, on Facebook and Instagram @ahanegaaclub, follow our Bord na nOg on twitter @ahane_limerick and on Facebook to keep up to date with all information!

Ahane Covid-19 Support: Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes.

We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

GAA Coach Webinar and Q&A Series : To help coaches through this difficult period, the GAA, An Cumann Camogaíochta and the LGFA have created a series of coach development sessions to take place over the coming weeks.

The sessions will run every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm, beginning this Thursday, March 26th. The sessions will be along two separate formats.

Every Tuesday there will be a live Questions and Answers session with a coach. Any participants in the Q and A will have an opportunity to view the coach delivering a session from the GAA Games Development Conference over the last couple of years and submit their questions via twitter for the coach to answer live.

Every Thursday there will be a live webinar presented by a coach or coach developer. The webinar will be a 30-minute presentation followed by a live Q and A with the presenter. The first two weeks schedule of sessions are listed below:

Week 1 Thursday, March 26th at 7.30pm Webinar: One to One Mentoring: Brendan Harpur

Week 2 Tuesday, March 31st at 7.30pm Live Q and A ;Values Optimise Potential with Paudie Butler Thursday, April 2nd at 7.30pm Webinar: Putting together a sustainable coaching programme with Niall Corcoran

Week 3 Tuesday, April 7th at 7.30pm Live Q and A Expression and Freedom for Learning Development – Let Them Be Children with Owen Mooney Thursday April 9th at 7.30 pm Webinar Transitioning from Defence to Attack with Gerard O’Connor

All sessions will be advertised through the GAA Learning site – learning.gaa.ie and across all of the social media channels.

To access the sessions, any participants can simply click on the link directly from the GAA Learning Site page. For more information visit:learning.gaa.ie or email: gamesdevelopment@gaa.ie

Ballysteen

Suspension of Activities : The GAA have confirmed that all activity is still suspended due to the Coronavirus. This includes Under Age to Senior Level encompassing training, matches and team gatherings.

1) All GAA Club games, training and team events at all ages and grades are postponed until after the 29th of March inclusive.

2) GAA Injury Benefit Fund cover and Public Liability insurance cover is suspended from 13th March – 29th March inclusive, in respect of any playing or training activity undertaken by GAA Clubs or members or undertaken on club property

3) The Club may continue to facilitate normal community and recreational use of its pitches and playing areas by members 4) Clubs should also promote physical distancing Please remember to practice best hygiene & social standards as guided by the HSE Further notices as directed from The GAA in regards resumption of activities will be posted as soon as it is available.

Service to the Elderly : Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the elderly and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead.

All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter.

Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves.

Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) Eamon Purcell (087 9382972) Ballysteen John Neville (087 6505469) Alan Kehoe (087 1237562)

County Club Championship Update : Limerick GAA have confirmed that all Club Championship matches scheduled for April have been postponed. When rescheduled, we will update our media channels. We are in unprecedented times and now we must show our strength as a community and club.

Please follow the guidelines as set out by the HSE. If you feel unwell or display any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties) related to COVID-19 contact your GP and remember to self isolate from those around you until necessary.

Easter Football Camp : Due to the current situation, the Easter Football Camp that was planned to be hosted by Danny Neville has had to be cancelled.

This is line with Public Health advice. However, on our Social Media platforms, Danny will be presenting quick tips and challenges so please keep an eye out on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for further updates.

Social Media : Follow us on our social media platforms facebook: Ballysteen GAA twitter: @BallysteenGAA instagram: @ballysteen.gaa

Caherline

GAA LOTTO: Reminder that our Club Lotto has been postponed until further notice, all tickets already purchased will go into the next draw. Jackpot will stay as is (€4,600).

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, all club activities (training sessions, club games, challenge games, courses and events) are cancelled.

In addition, we would like to make people aware that our pitch is closed for the foreseeable future, we would ask everyone to remain off of it until told otherwise. Thanks for your continued co-operation during these unprecedented times. Stay safe everyone.

Dromin-Athlacca

Covid: Following from the announcement by An Taoiseach Ler Varadkar our club will remain closed until further notice. This includes our club gym and club facilities. Our coaches and mentors will continue to encourage drills and advice on social media platforms.

Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa. This will be a fantastic resource to keep us and our children entertained and active both mentally and physically during this difficult time.

Our club committee is committed to helping people in our community. Dromin Athlacca GAA has set up a “ COVID – 19 Support Group” to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business.

If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will co-ordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel.

Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. Applicants are currently being considered for coaches and coaching assistants for Cul Camps in July and August. If you are interested in this opportunity log onto www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie for further details.

Draw: The Limerick Club Draw as put on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice.

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Covid: UNTIL RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: ALL CLUB ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.

OUR GROUNDS AND GYM ARE CLOSED. WE WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE ADVICE FROM THE VARIOUS GOVERNMENT DEPTS, HSE AND CENTRAL COUNCIL CLG AND WE WILL PROVIDE UPDATES WHEN MADE AVAILABLE. WE ARE AVAILABLE TO THE COUMMUNITY FOR ANY ASSISTANCE THATS NEEDED. WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR COOPERATION. STAY SAFE EVERYONE

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you. You can also contact the national call centre on 1800832005

Thank you: To all our frontline, members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice:The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted.Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: klubfunder.com

Club Membership 2020: Membership is now open for the renewal and new members: Adults €30 and Student/Juvenile €20.

You can now register and pay through the following link klubfunder.com You can also register through Geraldine O'Donoghue, Des Hanly or the Bord Na nÒg.

Club Limerick Draw: Membership for 2020 is now open for renewal and new members. €10 per month, 10 draws, 30 super prizes to be won EVERY month from €10,000 to €100. Also, this year there is an Exclusive Star Prize every month.

First Star Prize is a family bank holiday weekend in Centre Parcs. Contact Pat Foley our club draw coordinator on 086-8593838, online at www.limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw/, call Siobhan Scanlon 061-335516 or 087-3520395. The draw has been postponed due to the current situation.

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together.

Monaleen

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advise re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation.

Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited.

Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on March 26 with the jackpot standing at €20,000.

The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 12 and 28. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were C. O'Flynn, Glanntan; B. Gleeson, Kilbane; S. Lenihan, Glanntan; J/M Griffin, Monaleen Park. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Insta Stories. Thank you for your support.

Mungret St Pauls

Assistance: As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 – if you are in need of any assistance. We are here to help so please just ask.

Please stay safe. Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times. Our primary concern is the health and well-being of all our members, volunteers and those from the community.

In light of the latest government restrictions, Limerick County Board have informed us that the Club Grounds must be closed, and nobody is to enter for any reason, even on their own. This position has been adopted to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our community.

We would ask all club members, young and old, to respect the closure for the duration of the current restrictions.

The sooner everyone adheres to the HSE guidelines the quicker we can get back playing GAA. We urge all our members and their families to please follow all the protocol that is being asked of you.

Please be responsible, cough into your arm, wash your hands properly, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places, especially indoors. Follow HSE advice, stay at home and ring your doctor if you think you have the virus to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have. Only leave your house if it is a necessary journey and keep to a 2K distance for excercise.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds has been announced as becoming a test centre. These centres are by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

CLUB LOTTO : Club Lotto draws are suspended until further notice. For people playing online and for those that have paid in advance, your entries will carry forward and still be valid for the next draw.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses.

When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house.

The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you.

We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Patrickswell

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed and will remain closed until 19th April 2020.

This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

SKILLS CHALLENGE: The Senior Hurlers and Camogie Ladies are currently recording fun skills videos and these are being posted to the club's Instagram page for everyone to follow.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155