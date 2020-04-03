2019 GAA MacNamee award winners confirmed

The winners of the 2019 MacNamee Awards have been confirmed by the GAA. The GAA National Communication and Media Awards are named after the late Pádraig MacNamee, former President of the GAA, Chairman of the GAA Commission (1969-1971) and member of the RTÉ authority.

They are presented annually in recognition of outstanding contributions made by individuals and Association units in the area of media and communications.

Due to the Covid-19 situation the presentation of the MacNamee Awards has been postponed until a future date.

The GAA President offered his congratulations to this year’s winners. He said:

"The power of communication and the need to be able to tell the GAA's story and reflect all that is great and good about the Association has never been more critical than it is now. It is against this backdrop that we single out some exceptional examples of this craft.”

"I want to congratulate all of the winners and also thank them for the work they do to help us to promote our games.

"In particular I want to pay tribute to the Hall of Fame recipient Martin Breheny for his lifelong passion for the GAA and the skillful role he played at keeping Gaelic games at the forefront of media coverage."

The winners of the 2019 MacNamee Awards are as follows:

2019 Best Website – Ballycrann

2019 Provincial Media Award – ‘Mayo GAA – A Decade in Review’ Western People

2019 National Media Award – Keith Duggan, The Irish Times “Summer of 69”

2019 Best Programme GAA – Meath Senior Football Championship Final Programme

2019 Best GAA Related Radio Programme – Radio Kerry - ‘Terrace Talk – Kerry’s Golden Years’

2019 Gradam Gaeilge– ‘An Síol a Cuireadh sa tSneachta’ - in eagar ag Seán Mac an tSitigh

2019 Best New Media – Roscommon Gaels All-stars

2019 Best GAA Club Publication – ‘The Story of Brosna GAA”

2019 Best GAA Publication - ‘Forgotten Gaelic Volunteer” by Donal McAnallen

2019 Best TV Documentary – The Sunday Best – 40 Years of the Sunday

Hall of Fame – Martin Breheny