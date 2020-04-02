WATCH: Munster and Ireland star CJ Stander's 'unique' training techniques in South Africa
A determined CJ Stander arrives onto the playing pitch at Thomond Park
Munster Rugby players are currently training in isolation and many have been sharing their routines on social media in recent days. Watt bikes, rowing machines and dumbells have been to the fore, however CJ Stander, currently based in South Africa, is using some unique techniques to remain sharp and 'light on his feet'
There are evasion drills and there are evasion drills using live animals. Better him than us......
View this post on Instagram
Time to get creative with your time alone. @adidas @adidasrugby #hometeam
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on