Guinness PRO14 make classic matches 'free to view'
From Wednesday April 1, over 40 ‘Instant Classics’ from the Guinness PRO14 will be available for FREE here:, allowing fans to relive some of the Championships most enthralling encounters on demand.
The games feature every team from the Guinness PRO14, six from Munster Rugby, showcasing nail-biting wins, try-fests and dramatic finishes spread across matches from the 2018/19 season up to the current campaign.
Watch every single minute of these games on www.pro14.rugby/pro14tv and witness some of the biggest names in rugby going toe-to-toe while our Next-Gen stars make their Guinness PRO14 debut.
To access these games simply visit www.pro14.rugby/pro14tv and sign-up for FREE to have access to over 40 games ready to watch in HD.
Instant Classics Listings:
2019/20
R1: Benetton 27 Leinster 32
R2: Glasgow 21 Scarlets 25
R3: Glasgow 17 Cardiff 13
R4: Benetton 36 Kings 30 / Connacht 24 Cheetahs 22
R5: Scarlets 17 Cheetahs 13
R6: Munster 22 Ulster 16
R7: Munster 16 Edinburgh 18 / Ospreys 13 Cheetahs 18
R8: Dragons 22 Scarlets 20 / Kings 30 Cheetahs 31
R9: Edinburgh 29 Glasgow 19 / Munster 6 Leinster 13
R10: Cardiff 14 Scarlets 16
R11: Ospreys 26 Ulster 24
R12: Ulster 20 Cheetahs 10
R13: Leinster 55 Glasgow 19
2018/19
R1: Cardiff Blues 32 Leinster 33 / Connacht 26 Glasgow 27
R2: Scarlets 23 Leinster 21
R3: Cheetahs 24 Glasgow 52 / Zebre 26 Cardiff Blues 24
R4: Cheetahs 39 Ulster 39
R5: Cardiff 24 Cheetahs 21
R6: Ulster 15 Connacht 22 / Scarlets 20 Ospreys 17
R7: Munster 25 Glasgow 24 / Zebre 34 Edinburgh 16
R8: Cheetahs 25 Munster 30
R9: Cheetahs 31 Benetton 25
R10: Glasgow 29 Scarlets 20
R11: Edinburgh 23 Glasgow 7 / Leinster 33 Connacht 29
R12: Munster 26 Leinster 17 / Dragons 23 Ospreys 22
R13: Benetton 20 Glasgow 17
R14: Kings 25 Edinburgh 21
R15: Cardiff 34 Glasgow 38
R19: Leinster 27 Benetton 27
R20: Leinster 24 Glasgow 39
R21: Dragons 34 Scarlets 32
