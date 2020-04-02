Guinness PRO14 make classic matches 'free to view'

From Wednesday April 1, over 40 ‘Instant Classics’ from the Guinness PRO14 will be available for FREE here:, allowing fans to relive some of the Championships most enthralling encounters on demand.

The games feature every team from the Guinness PRO14, six from Munster Rugby, showcasing nail-biting wins, try-fests and dramatic finishes spread across matches from the 2018/19 season up to the current campaign.

Watch every single minute of these games on www.pro14.rugby/pro14tv and witness some of the biggest names in rugby going toe-to-toe while our Next-Gen stars make their Guinness PRO14 debut.

To access these games simply visit www.pro14.rugby/pro14tv and sign-up for FREE to have access to over 40 games ready to watch in HD.

Instant Classics Listings:

2019/20

R1: Benetton 27 Leinster 32

R2: Glasgow 21 Scarlets 25

R3: Glasgow 17 Cardiff 13

R4: Benetton 36 Kings 30 / Connacht 24 Cheetahs 22

R5: Scarlets 17 Cheetahs 13

R6: Munster 22 Ulster 16

R7: Munster 16 Edinburgh 18 / Ospreys 13 Cheetahs 18

R8: Dragons 22 Scarlets 20 / Kings 30 Cheetahs 31

R9: Edinburgh 29 Glasgow 19 / Munster 6 Leinster 13

R10: Cardiff 14 Scarlets 16

R11: Ospreys 26 Ulster 24

R12: Ulster 20 Cheetahs 10

R13: Leinster 55 Glasgow 19



2018/19

R1: Cardiff Blues 32 Leinster 33 / Connacht 26 Glasgow 27

R2: Scarlets 23 Leinster 21

R3: Cheetahs 24 Glasgow 52 / Zebre 26 Cardiff Blues 24

R4: Cheetahs 39 Ulster 39

R5: Cardiff 24 Cheetahs 21

R6: Ulster 15 Connacht 22 / Scarlets 20 Ospreys 17

R7: Munster 25 Glasgow 24 / Zebre 34 Edinburgh 16

R8: Cheetahs 25 Munster 30

R9: Cheetahs 31 Benetton 25

R10: Glasgow 29 Scarlets 20

R11: Edinburgh 23 Glasgow 7 / Leinster 33 Connacht 29

R12: Munster 26 Leinster 17 / Dragons 23 Ospreys 22

R13: Benetton 20 Glasgow 17

R14: Kings 25 Edinburgh 21

R15: Cardiff 34 Glasgow 38

R19: Leinster 27 Benetton 27

R20: Leinster 24 Glasgow 39

R21: Dragons 34 Scarlets 32