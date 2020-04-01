Munster and Ireland star Keith Earls in jersey giveaway to support Barnardos

Munster and Ireland rugby star Keith Earls is raising money for Barnardos Ireland by giving away his Ireland jersey from Ireland's historic win over the All-Blacks on November 17, 2018 at the Aviva Stadium.

The winger is running the competition across all his social media sites and you can click on the link below to access his instagram account, where you can donate. Or, you can donate by clicking here:

Earls is looking to raise €15,000 for the charity and is well on the way to achieving that goal. Please support if you can for this good cause. See below the message from Keith.

"I am hoping to raise as much money as possible for Barnardos Ireland. Barnardos front line staff have rapidly adapted their essential services to children and families since the Coronavirus crisis began. They are delivering door drops with basics, like food parcels and baby supplies as well as providing vital emotional and practical support to families who are reaching breaking point.

So, I’ve been searching my brain for a way I can help really vulnerable children and families in Ireland. This is the jersey I wore against New Zealand , our first win on home soul in the Aviva.

I’m going to run a giveaway over my social media accounts and would encourage you to donate what you can if you’re interested in owning this jersey signed by myself. It was worn during a pivotal game for Irish Rugby and I am hoping it is somewhat of a collector’s item.

No matter what you can give, big or small, it will go a very long way in supporting Ireland’s most vulnerable children and families at this time. Anyone who donates will be included in the raffle. Link in my bio. I’ll pick a winner randomly next week Tuesday the 7th of April .

All support is greatly appreciated"

Mary Gamble, Barnardos Director of Fundraising said: “The families we work with, who were already living in stressful situations, are now experiencing a pressure cooker effect – children are living with domestic abuse, parental mental health challenges, neglect, acrimonious separation and family breakdown and addiction – now with no escape. They are also in need of food, nappies and other essential items that they would have received coming to Barnardos centres.

“We are so grateful to Keith for running this fundraiser – the money raised will ensure we will continue to reach, and provide support to, children that need us most. I urge you to please donate what you can afford”.