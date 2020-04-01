WATCH: Limerick family invent brilliant 'sporting obstacle course' during quarantine

Caoimhín Dwane, who had a lockdown 10th birthday on Monday, wasn't going to leave that get him down, indeed, if anything, it inspired him to get busy.

The young Limerick man was pitted against his older brothers, Patrick and Ruairí in competition of great skill and poise. The sporting obstacle course may become a 'thing' in the coming weeks, but there are few that could compete with this one. Slaloms with a football, frisbee target, NERF guns and penalty kicks all feature, alongside brilliant commentary, time keeping and score counting, from his mother Wanda.

I am sure we can all agree this multi sport/task course is the way forward for us all. If you think your obstacle course is one to be shared, make sure to get in touch - sport@limerickleader.

For now, Happy Birthday to Caoimhín and lets hope for many more happy days in the future. Enjoy.